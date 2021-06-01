 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rod Run/Car Show held in Columbus for 47th year
WATCH NOW: Rod Run/Car Show held in Columbus for 47th year

The Midwest Street Rod Association held its 47th annual Rod Run/Car Show Saturday afternoon at Pawnee Park. About 127 cars with drivers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska attended the event.

Vehicles of different sizes, shapes, makes and models filled Pawnee Park Saturday afternoon during the 47th annual Rod Run/Car Show.

Attendees of the 47th annual Rod Run/Car Show held Saturday at Pawnee Park in Columbus look at the 127 cars registered for the event.

Held by the Midwest Street Rod Association- East Central Chapter, 127 cars were registered for the event, coming from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. Counting club cars, there were a total of 157 vehicles, association president Doug Adamy said.

A smaller-sized event was held at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus on Friday, as a prequel to Saturday's main event.

Plenty of people were in attendance during the Midwest Street Rod Association's 47th annual Rod Run/Car Show held at Pawnee Park on Saturday.

"We had the show back in September here last year and we had 148," Adamy said. "We're still happy with 127 cars."

"It's great, I'm pretty excited. We're very happy with the turnout, and it's great to see old friends."

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

