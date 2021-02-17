WATCH NOW: Rolling blackouts continue throughout area Tuesday

Like most of the Midwest, Columbus has seen blackouts before — but not like this.

As part of Loup Public Power District, Platte County did not experience any outages on Monday, but some areas were affected on Tuesday.

Those communities included Platte Center, Lindsay, Duncan, Humphrey and southwestern and downtown Columbus.

The outages are part of multi-state effort rolling blackouts designed to moderate strain on the power system during record low temperatures.

"We had warnings and we knew it was going to be cold but, obviously, we haven't seen a situation like this in all the years that I've been in the power business," Loup Power President/CEO Neal Suess said.

Suess said the Nebraska Public Power District has done a good job of keeping Loup Power in the loop about blackouts that would affect its customers. Suess said they have had between 15 and 45 minutes notice and have been relying on Facebook and other forms of social media to quickly get the word out about outages.