WATCH NOW: Rolling blackouts continue throughout area Tuesday

Like most of the Midwest, Columbus has seen blackouts before — but not like this.
As part of Loup Public Power District, Platte County did not experience any outages on Monday, but some areas were affected on Tuesday.
Those communities included Platte Center, Lindsay, Duncan, Humphrey and southwestern and downtown Columbus.
The outages are part of multi-state effort rolling blackouts designed to moderate strain on the power system during record low temperatures.
"We had warnings and we knew it was going to be cold but, obviously, we haven't seen a situation like this in all the years that I've been in the power business," Loup Power President/CEO Neal Suess said.
Suess said the Nebraska Public Power District has done a good job of keeping Loup Power in the loop about blackouts that would affect its customers. Suess said they have had between 15 and 45 minutes notice and have been relying on Facebook and other forms of social media to quickly get the word out about outages.
The outages have gone on for 45 minutes or more in some areas.
"We went out about 6:45 (Tuesday) morning, and we were out for about 45 minutes," Don Reves, who is in charge of maintenance for the Village of Duncan, said.
Parts of Columbus were without power Tuesday morning for almost an hour.
The temperatures and blackouts kept Columbus Public Schools students home Monday and Tuesday.
As of noon on Tuesday, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) had not yet experienced a blackout. CCH is among the facilities in Platte County with backup power capabilities in the event of an outage.
"We have two generators that we test monthly," CCH Assistant Facilities Director Jim Frauendorfer said. "Just for minimal power to keep servers going and a few lights going so people can make it around the building and the hospital."
CCH Maintenance Supervisor Jerrad Swanson said the generator power keeps the hospital running at about 70%. It's enough to run some of the lights and keep surgery, patient rooms, computers and the like online.
Swanson echoed Suess, saying this is the first time rolling blackouts have affected the area during his 16 years with the hospital.
"In my history here, there's only been one other instance where it's been cold enough that we've had to talk about blackouts but nothing happened there," Swanson said.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) began coordinating the rolling blackouts on Monday. SPP manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for more than a dozen states in the central part of the United States, including Nebraska.
Record cold temperatures throughout the SPP region have placed stress on the wholesale power system that keeps the lights on from Montana to Texas. As areas that normally do not experience cold temperatures are plunged into the single digits, the demand for electricity for heating has skyrocketed.
The SPP announced Monday that it was entering a level three energy emergency alert and planned to begin initiating rolling blackouts to prevent longer-term power loss throughout its region.
Rolling blackouts began in Nebraska hours after power district officials sent out a plea Monday morning asking customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats, unplugging unused devices and appliances and reducing the use of large appliances like washers, dryers and ovens.
With temperatures forecasted to increase through the rest of the week, the strain on the power system is expected to ease up.
However, a post on the NPPD Facebook page around noon on Tuesday said the outages would likely continue Tuesday evening and even into Wednesday.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.