WATCH NOW: Rozikov helps classmates, animals

Whether it’s with younger students or furry animals, Columbus High School senior Mavzuna Rozikov said she likes helping others.

Rozikov, who is known as Mavi to those around her, has aided underclassmen by being a CHS ambassador, a member of CHS 101 and serving on the BIONIC team – which helps new students adjust to the school. The 17-year-old said she knows adjusting to high school life can be a challenge so she wanted to be a resource for the incoming students.

She said CHS 101 has been one of her favorite activities that she has been involved with so she and other upperclassmen can help students transition to CHS.

“It’s helped them not feel as scared,” Rozikov said.

Additionally, she said the BIONIC team provides high schoolers with a resource that can help them communicate with the upperclassmen.

“If any of the new students have problems, questions or anything, we’re there so they don’t have to feel uncomfortable going to teachers,” Rozikov said. “We’re just like they’re big pal in a way.”

That kind of compassion can be seen whenever Rozikov interacts with animals.

Her family lives on a farm so she’s quite used to being around the furry ones. Rozikov has two cats, a dog, horses and cows. The latter two are owned by her grandparents, she said.

Rozikov plans to be more involved with animals in the future. After high school, Rozikov is going to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After there, the goal is to go to Kansas State University or Texas Tech University to receive her degree in veterinary science.

Rozikov said becoming a vet is a dream, crediting her uncle as the reason why she wants to become one. She said while he specializes in horses as a vet, she’s curious about treating other animals as well.

“I want to have a broader spectrum of knowledge about animals,” she said.

Rozikov said she originally wanted to become a doctor but joked she doesn’t like needles so she decided to become a veterinarian.

“I didn’t think that would work out too well,” Rozikov said, with a smile. “I feel like animals are a lot earlier to deal with and help because they can’t really talk for themselves. So I want to give them a chance and understand how they feel or if they’re in pain, what can I do to help them.”

Her mom, Christina Wood, said Rozikov is quite good with animals, adding she’s kind of like “an animal speaker.”

“The animals come to her,” Wood said. “She has a little cat that comes up to her whenever she comes home. It’s her cat.”

By Rozikov working on the farm and with her uncle, Wood said she’s already gained experiences that most students don’t see until “four years in at school.”

Also, Rozikov is a co-captain on the swim team where she qualified for state last year in one of the relays. Her other sport is soccer where she can be seen playing in winger and midfield positions.

On the academic side, Rozikov is a member of National Honor Society.

Outside of school, Rozikov is a babysitter and works at Ramada Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center. She also volunteers with youth soccer.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

