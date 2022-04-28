WATCH NOW: Rural Prosperity Nebraska holding 2-day meeting in Columbus

A two-day local conference happening in Columbus this week can provide a win-win for community leaders.

The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) conferences bring in local, regional and state leaders to learn and network with entrepreneurs in neighboring communities, Rural Prosperity Nebraska extension educator Amanda Kowalewski said.

Rural Prosperity Nebraska – with a partnership from the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce – is hosting the CEC conferences. The meeting started Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

The sessions are held in area businesses with attendees traveling across several downtown Columbus companies to learn more.

“We (Rural Prosperity Nebraska) partnered with the chamber to support entrepreneurs in the downtown area and also network with different resources from different community members within and around Columbus as well as all across Nebraska,” Kowalewski said.

She added attendees include those coming from out of state like Iowa and South Dakota, as well as folks traveling from other neighboring cities.

The CEC Conference – which is in its fourth year -- is also designed to educate community members on the various tools available in helping entrepreneurs grow in their respective communities, Kowalewski said. Local, regional and national presenters talk about how they found success in building their entrepreneurs in their given area.

The day started at The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. Mayor Jim Bulkley talked to the attendees about several current and upcoming amenities in Columbus.

Bulkley told the crowd the city has grown 8.7% over the last 10 years. He said it’s the largest growth outside of the Eastern Omaha/Lincoln Corridor in Nebraska.

“If you put that in perspective you say, ‘Why?’” Bulkley said. “It’s because we have great industry. We have an industrial base that’s amazing and diversified. It’s not only in the manufacturing process but in the manufacturing product.”

The mayor credited the residents with helping Columbus be successful.

“We really are a dynamic community,” he said. “… If you put a group of our citizens together and put a problem in front of them, we come up with solutions.”

Day one topics included demographic trends, enhancing the vitality of downtown, farmers markets, making a business or a community a destination, supporting entrepreneurs with temporary locations, social media, business and education partnerships and downtown housing.

The attendees also participated in a walking tour of downtown.

The second day will see topics regarding the importance of cultural background in business, using data to target potential service and retail opportunities, legal considerations for rural entrepreneurs, building a successful start-up town, marketing a town, creating high-quality early child care and education programs and customer service.

Kowalewski said though these topics attendees can bring these different ideas to their community.

“It’s a way to learn what’s working well in their communities and what things they have tried and how they can replicate that in their own community,” she said. “They’ll also get some information about different resources offered across the state for starting a business or supporting businesses within your own community.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

