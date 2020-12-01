WATCH NOW: Santa's brand new bag: Kris Kringle adapts to COVID times in Columbus

Santa Claus is coming to town, specifically to the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum on the corner of 13th Street and 23rd Avenue.

This year, Santa will not be in his usual house in Frankfort Square due to concerns about the size of the structure and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, kids can visit the museum, 2304 13th St., to talk to old St. Nick and take a socially-distanced photo. The program, which started this last weekend, runs Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. until Dec. 20.

“I do it for the kids,” said City Council Member Ron Schilling, who is once again playing Santa Claus for the kids and families. “There’s probably a lot of Christmas cards out there (that have) my picture on it that I don’t know about, which is funny.”

Schilling has had some strange requests from kids over the years.

“One of them a couple years ago, I remember, turned around, looked at his mother and then turned around and looked at me and wanted a baby sister,” Schilling said. “Santa has a little problem with delivering those kinds of packages.”

But this year, his 16th as Santa Claus, is one of the weirdest yet, he said.