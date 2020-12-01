WATCH NOW: Santa's brand new bag: Kris Kringle adapts to COVID times in Columbus

Santa Claus is coming to town, specifically to the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum on the corner of 13th Street and 23rd Avenue.
This year, Santa will not be in his usual house in Frankfort Square due to concerns about the size of the structure and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, kids can visit the museum, 2304 13th St., to talk to old St. Nick and take a socially-distanced photo. The program, which started this last weekend, runs Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. until Dec. 20.
“I do it for the kids,” said City Council Member Ron Schilling, who is once again playing Santa Claus for the kids and families. “There’s probably a lot of Christmas cards out there (that have) my picture on it that I don’t know about, which is funny.”
Schilling has had some strange requests from kids over the years.
“One of them a couple years ago, I remember, turned around, looked at his mother and then turned around and looked at me and wanted a baby sister,” Schilling said. “Santa has a little problem with delivering those kinds of packages.”
But this year, his 16th as Santa Claus, is one of the weirdest yet, he said.
“I have a plastic face mask that I wear,” Schilling said. “It’s kind of a different location (for the event) and people haven’t quite gotten used to where it is. You know, the Santa house is always up, well when the Santa house is up everybody knows, 'OK, Santa’s time is here'.”
The Head Elf -- really Sandie Fischer, community and membership engagement director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce -- said there were discussions about the event not happening at all this year.
“We didn’t know for sure how things were going to work out,” Fischer noted.
Support Local Journalism
For kids who are unable to see Santa Claus, there is a mailbox on the door of the museum. Santa Claus will send a letter back to the child, Fischer said.
“It’s maybe a little bit more on the lower-key this year, but we still have the snowman and Santa’s sleigh in Frankfort Square,” she said. “If you want to take your Christmas card pictures, you can do that with the sleigh or the snowman.”
To complete the holiday image, a beautiful Christmas tree is located inside the fire apparatus museum, Fischer added.
Inside the museum looks like Santa’s living room, said Dennis Hirschbrunner, president of the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society.
“The kids and the parents both were just … ecstatic; they were extremely complimentary and just happy that we did this and that (the) kids have an opportunity to celebrate Christmas and meet Santa Claus,” Hirschbrunner said. “We had nothing but positive comments back.”
The museum did this to give the kids an opportunity to see Santa Claus, he said, noting it's also a chance to see the historic fire trucks on display.
“One of the benefits of having Santa at the garage was social distancing and it’s a very safe environment,” Hirschbrunner added.
The museum is located in a former automotive dealership.
“Everybody has their masks on," Hirschbrunner said of the event.
There is no possibility of touching or sitting on Santa’s lap, Schilling said. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the picture taking, he said.
“I’ve had my picture taken with babies and dogs and cats and chickens,” he said. "Today what kids will do now is they turn around and sit on the couch and they stand behind the couch and they take the picture, so it’s working out pretty good.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.