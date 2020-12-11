WATCH NOW: Santa's little helpers: Area residents writing letters back to kids as St. Nick

Any child who sends a letter addressed to Santa to 2003 Fourth St. Columbus, NE 68601 will get a reply courtesy of Santa's helpers Jamie and Sherry Schraer.

Jamie and her mom, Sherry, have been accepting letters to and replying as Santa Claus for almost 15 years.

The Schraers recently joined the Columbus community. They are from Pacific Junction, a small town in Iowa that was swept away by flooding a couple of years ago.

Jamie said Sherry used to love going to nursing homes and kindergartens to play Santa. When her health worsened and she wasn't able to continue doing that, she began responding to letters mailed to Santa.

"We have a couple of letters that we'll send out. We just type in their name and we fill it out and send it in about how the weather is going to be cold and to make sure to wear warm pajamas when you go to bed and what Santa likes and the reindeer like," Jamie said.