WATCH NOW: Santa's little helpers: Area residents writing letters back to kids as St. Nick

Any child who sends a letter addressed to Santa to 2003 Fourth St. Columbus, NE 68601 will get a reply courtesy of Santa's helpers Jamie and Sherry Schraer.
Jamie and her mom, Sherry, have been accepting letters to and replying as Santa Claus for almost 15 years.
The Schraers recently joined the Columbus community. They are from Pacific Junction, a small town in Iowa that was swept away by flooding a couple of years ago.
Jamie said Sherry used to love going to nursing homes and kindergartens to play Santa. When her health worsened and she wasn't able to continue doing that, she began responding to letters mailed to Santa.
"We have a couple of letters that we'll send out. We just type in their name and we fill it out and send it in about how the weather is going to be cold and to make sure to wear warm pajamas when you go to bed and what Santa likes and the reindeer like," Jamie said.
Jamie put a post on Facebook to get the word out this year. She said they would normally put a notice in the paper or hang up fliers, but she needs to be at home every hour to take care of her mother.
Her Facebook post has been making the rounds, though.
The Schraers began accepting letters about two weeks ago and have already received more than 80, almost all of which have come from outside Columbus.
"We're getting them from Schuyler, Kearney, Grand Island, Valentine, North Platte, Hastings. We had a couple from Ord. From Columbus, we've had one, and that was my grandson," Jamie said, chuckling.
She said they received about 400 letters last year, which is pretty average over the 15 years they've been doing this.
"Some of the kids will write a letter like, 'our mom and dad are out of work, they don't have this, I really want this.' So we pick a couple of names and we'll do secret Santa," Jamie said.
Jamie said she can only pick out a couple each year, but there are usually quite a few.
Anyone interested in helping with the anonymous secret Santa wish fulfillments can message Jamie on Facebook at Dubba Leigh.
Another group of women in Duncan began a letter-writing project this year.
"We just figured we'd do something for the kids because it's kind of been a crappy year for them," Bridget Runquist said.
Runquist, Sandra Bazer and Tammy Teply began kicking around the idea of setting up a box for letters to Santa in the Duncan post office, 902 Eighth St., sometime around Halloween.
"At the beginning of November, we started building our mailbox," Runquist said.
People who leave a letter in the box at the post office in Duncan should make sure it has a return address to receive a reply — the same goes for anyone sending a letter to the Schraers.
Runquist said she, Bazer and Teply have gotten about seven letters so far. They have been writing individualized responses to each one they receive. They give it about a week and then send the reply, Runquist said.
"We've just been sitting down every night or so and writing out letters," Runquist said.
