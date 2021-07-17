WATCH NOW: Schoch relishes being busy, staying motivated

For Schoch, taking part in multiple activities allows him to connect with others.

“It’s nice to get to know pretty much everybody at my school,” Schoch said. “And I get to figure out what I want to do and have fun in my high school years because I don’t know if I could have that after high school.”

He added this helps him learn valuable skills like leadership and communication.

“It can carry me further on in life,” Schoch said.

Communication plays a big role in Schoch’s other two activities: Mock trial and speech and debate.

Schoch just recently joined the mock trial team. He said he couldn’t do it his first two years because it conflicted with football. But, he was able to participate last year as the mock trial season was pushed back.

Football doesn’t compete with his speech schedule as he’s able to schedule those meetings at any time. Schoch said this latter activity will be useful in the future whenever he has to do public speaking.