WATCH NOW: Scotus holds 2021 prom
WATCH NOW: Scotus holds 2021 prom

With prom having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scotus Central Catholic held its 2021 prom on Saturday. Prom attendees spoke with The Telegram about being able to participate in the high school tradition this year.
Scotus prom line

Scotus Central Catholic students wait to be breathalyzed before gaining entry into Scotus' prom Saturday evening. Due to COVID-19 concerns, students received disposable tubes for the breathalyzer. 

Scotus prom couple

A Scotus Central Catholic prom attendee snaps a photo for friends during the school's prom Saturday. Students and their families had the chance to take photos before eating and hitting the dance floor.
Scotus prom guys walking

Scotus Central Catholic students prepare to walk across the street to the school for prom Saturday evening.
Scotus prom dinner

Students at Scotus Central Catholic's prom Saturday wait for the dinner portion of the night to start before getting on the dance floor.
Scotus prom juniors

Juniors at Scotus Central Catholic line up for a class photo during Scotus' prom Saturday at the school.
Scotus prom line 2

Prom attendees wait outside Scotus Central Catholic Saturday evening before gaining entry into the school's prom. Last year's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Scotus opted to have the event this year so students can have as normal a year as possible.
