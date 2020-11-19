WATCH NOW: Scotus, Lakeview students participate in mock interviews

Interviewers can still tell over Zoom when students are scared, Scotus Career Education Counselor Bridget McPhillips said.

“I did have the opportunity to speak with some of the community members who were helping with the interview. They could still tell … either because they were fumbling their words or maybe not looking at the screen. There are still a lot of things that we can accomplish over the electronics,” McPhillips said. “I know they got a good experience.”

These interviews can help students learn to be comfortable, she added, especially as juniors usually have their driver's license, which opens up doors to getting jobs.

Steve Borer, principal of Lakeview Jr-Sr High, said while in-person is always the best since students can get immediate feedback, the interviews are a vital part of the school’s careers curriculum.