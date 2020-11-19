WATCH NOW: Scotus, Lakeview students participate in mock interviews

Scotus Central Catholic students sat alone at long, white tables speaking at their computers during individual Zoom mock interviews held as part of a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce program.
The mock interviews are normally held in-person, but took place over Zoom for Scotus students and either in-person and over Zoom for Lakeview students in late October and early November.
“I think that honestly, we’ll see more and more businesses do that first-round interview via video format,” said Kara Asmus, Workforce Programs & Recruitment Director at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. “The things that you can do in a video interview help you succeed in different ways than you would be in an in-person interview.”
It will be an important skill to learn, Asmus noted.
Typically students do two 10-minute interviews back-to-back, she added, but this year, due to a limited amount of volunteers, students did one 15-minute interview. Students are normally interviewed by representatives from businesses in town.
“I think the students are very, very grateful for the opportunity,” she added. “They come into interviews so nervous. You can just see physically how scared they are and when they leave you can see that it's ‘Hey that wasn’t so bad’ and ‘I feel like I did a good job’ and so I think that that’s a huge benefit for people to gain some self-confidence.”
Interviewers can still tell over Zoom when students are scared, Scotus Career Education Counselor Bridget McPhillips said.
“I did have the opportunity to speak with some of the community members who were helping with the interview. They could still tell … either because they were fumbling their words or maybe not looking at the screen. There are still a lot of things that we can accomplish over the electronics,” McPhillips said. “I know they got a good experience.”
These interviews can help students learn to be comfortable, she added, especially as juniors usually have their driver's license, which opens up doors to getting jobs.
Steve Borer, principal of Lakeview Jr-Sr High, said while in-person is always the best since students can get immediate feedback, the interviews are a vital part of the school’s careers curriculum.
“Our juniors prepare in their careers class for their interviews and resumes and then they get to repeat the process in their English 12 as seniors,” Borer said. “So they get to do a mock interview second year and by the time they get to their senior year, you can really see a lot of improvement.”
Lakeview set up long tables and had students and interviewers sitting on the ends of the tables, Borer said. Since students were 8 feet apart, he added there was an option for masks to be removed.
The program is to do more than just prepare students for interviews, Asmus noted.
“We want them also to interact with some other business here in town and to learn about the opportunities in Columbus, so that hopefully they see their own future here,” she said. “They begin to connect with some of the professionals in our town and decide that maybe they want to stay here for the long term.”
After the interviews and the help with resume writing, students also talk about “soft skills," she said.
Soft skills are skills like time management and conflict resolution.
“Employers tell me again and again that you can train someone to do a job,” Asmus said. “Employers tell me 98% of employment problems are soft skills problems … ultimately (soft skills are) what’s going to either get you the promotion or is going to get you shown the door.”
