WATCH NOW: Scotus profiles: Alex Meyer excited to be teaching at Scotus

Meyer was still on the fence but went ahead and student-taught in the fall. Meyer said she enjoyed it but still wasn’t sure and, after taking more grad classes, she took a year off.

Meyer went up to Fargo to help coach track at North Dakota State University in 2019 and discovered her true path that winter.

To get to this point, Meyer said, has been a challenge, especially with her fear of thinking she won’t be good enough.

“I’m not going to know all the answers,” Meyer said. “I think in the past I’ve kind of been in that battle with being a perfectionist in a way.”

Part of it is realizing she doesn’t know all the answers and being OK with that.

“It’s going to be a day-to-day learning process as much for me as it is going to be for the students,” Meyer said. “So yeah, just being accepting of that.”

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said Meyer wants to learn.