WATCH NOW: Scotus Profiles: Annie Sokol's changing journey to science teacher

"My husband has judged science projects for her for years and he comes home always very excited about how outstanding of a teacher she is," Slusarski said. "She’s very encouraging."

Her husband, Jerome, said there have been so many projects and so many outstanding ones, that he can't single any one out.

Other than being an excellent teacher, Slusarski said her friend is very bubbly and ambitious.

"I just think that her energy is contagious," Slusarski said. "I think that people that are around her just really enjoy being around her."

When it comes to being a teacher, Sokol has experienced growth over the years.

“If I look back to my first few years, my classroom management was much different than it is now. I think I was quick to jump on kids,” she said. “You’ve got to get them calm and you’ve got to talk with them. You’ve got to ask them questions to figure out why they're behaving the way they are.”

This year, she’s looking forward to a smaller community and to growing in her faith.