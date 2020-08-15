WATCH NOW: Scotus Profiles: How Jill Brichacek figured out her path

“It was very eye-opening. Sometimes I think a lot of us go around with the idea that we have it so bad, COVID is so hard right now, it’s so many changes,” Brichacek said. “It’s so eye-opening to see just some of these other individuals who truly do have it just so hard ... just their family, life, their relationships and just how much it affects everything.”

After college, she debated between school psychology and school counseling but chose counseling because it would allow her to be more involved with the process.

“When I was in undergrad, I had no idea what I wanted to do and I cannot stress that enough - I had no idea,” she said. “I didn’t declare a major until my junior year of college and that’s because I got an email saying ‘Yo, Jill you need to pick something.’ I truly just didn’t know."

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said Brichacek has been working hard.

“Jill has really hit the ground running,” Ohnoutka wrote in an email. “She has been on the job for a few weeks now. I'm just really impressed with her work ethic and her willingness to be a team player. I know our students and staff will enjoy working with her."

A huge challenge is just trusting God’s process every day, she said.