WATCH NOW: Scotus Profiles: How Jill Brichacek figured out her path

Editor's note: In honor of Scotus Central Catholic High returning to class this week, The Telegram is profiling some of the school's new faculty members throughout the week. This is the final story in the series. See previously published stories on our website.
Jill Brichacek broke athletics records at nearby Schuyler Central High School circa 2012 and 2013, but now she’s excited to lend her talents as a guidance counselor to Scotus Central Catholic.
After college, she went to Nebraska Wesleyan to compete in track and basketball and then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, for an internship. Not only was it a new, big-city experience for Brichacek, who grew up on a farm, but it was part of what sent her down this path.
“I realized just how much I enjoyed being with kids and kind of being part of the process of helping someone and the baby steps that it takes to actually help someone,” Brichacek said. “You don’t get it done all in one session but I just really enjoyed that.”
The internship, which was essentially a camp for kids with behavioral disorders, led to Brichacek to applying to graduate school at University of Nebraska at Kearney for her master's in school counseling.
Her graduate experience also gave her perspective, especially after she led a group counseling session with people recovering from drug addiction.
“It was very eye-opening. Sometimes I think a lot of us go around with the idea that we have it so bad, COVID is so hard right now, it’s so many changes,” Brichacek said. “It’s so eye-opening to see just some of these other individuals who truly do have it just so hard ... just their family, life, their relationships and just how much it affects everything.”
After college, she debated between school psychology and school counseling but chose counseling because it would allow her to be more involved with the process.
“When I was in undergrad, I had no idea what I wanted to do and I cannot stress that enough - I had no idea,” she said. “I didn’t declare a major until my junior year of college and that’s because I got an email saying ‘Yo, Jill you need to pick something.’ I truly just didn’t know."
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said Brichacek has been working hard.
“Jill has really hit the ground running,” Ohnoutka wrote in an email. “She has been on the job for a few weeks now. I'm just really impressed with her work ethic and her willingness to be a team player. I know our students and staff will enjoy working with her."
A huge challenge is just trusting God’s process every day, she said.
“I played such a comparison game with me and others around me with others knowing exactly what they wanted to do and the path they wanted to (take), where they wanted to live, who they wanted to marry,” Brichacek said. “I think over the years I’ve learned to trust in God’s process more and I need to go through this process right now in order to fulfill His promise for the future.”
Brichacek added that she wants people to know she is a big Jays basketball fan, but also wants students to know she is always there for life talks.
“I totally want to be there for anything that you need, whether your dog made you mad or whatever, or something serious is going on, my door is always open,” she said. “You will never be a bother to me.”
