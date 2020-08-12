WATCH NOW: Scotus Profiles: Jacob Duhey's path to education from California to Nebraska

Editor's note: In honor of Scotus Central Catholic High returning to class this week, The Telegram is profiling some of the school's new faculty members throughout the week. This is the second story in the series. See previously published stories on our website.
Jacob Duhey wants to be the teacher he never had in high school.
Duhey, a new first-year English teacher starting at Scotus Central Catholic this month, grew up in California and was offered a scholarship at Doane University. Although his goal was to play collegiate baseball, he wasn’t sure about moving here.
“All I really expected was corn, a lot of corn as far as the eye could see. And there was a lot of that for sure,” Duhey said. “(The college visit) was a very personal experience and it sort of embodies the reason why I've stayed in Nebraska. Nebraska really caters (to) a family environment.”
Duhey said he wants to stay in Nebraska for the rest of his life after he went from expecting corn to finding genuine people and a sense of independence.
“There are a lot of people who would just go home for the weekends, and then have their parents do their laundry,” Duhey said. “I had a lot of adult experiences early on when I was in Nebraska. I had to find my own way, I had to buy my own groceries, I had to do my own laundry.”
This small stuff gave him a foundation for being a responsible adult.
“I've sort of tied my adult self to Nebraska and the experiences I've had out here,” Duhey said.
When it came time to enter the adult world, Duhey, an English major, found himself questioning what he wanted to do.
“I was looking into copy editing, some sort of position publishing, or just working in a creative division at some sort of company,” he said. “I just couldn't see myself liking or being happy in that sort of atmosphere.”
On campus, Duhey was a captain on the baseball team as well as a sports editor for the paper, the Doane Owl. He mentored students through those positions, which is where he realized he loved education.
At first he wanted to teach college, but during his master’s program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha he realized he could help more students by teaching high school. He was a teaching assistant in a British literature course, where one of his supervisors told him "to be himself and let yourself be the teacher you want to be."
For Duhey, the teacher he wished he had was someone who didn’t treat discussions as ‘their way or the highway.’
“I've always wanted somebody I could relate to,” he said. “I never liked when teachers looked down on their students. I always liked when they treated them as equals, and we're open to discussion with them … The only way you're ever going to learn anything is if you listen to all the perspectives that are being presented in class. So, though I might be the teacher, I'm still learning every single day.”
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka is excited for Duhey’s future as an educator.
“Jacob is an energetic person and has a passion for teaching English” Ohnoutka wrote in an email. “I am confident that he will do a great job here and I look forward to watching him grow as a teacher.”
Duhey student taught online this past spring but this year he will be right in the thick of it while teaching English and assisting with football. Duhey grew up in an Episcopal household and said there are a lot of life lessons in Christianity.
“Bringing it into the classroom, it's mainly about, (treating) your other students with that same respect you would want to be treated and what kind of life lessons can we take away from this,” he said.
To get to where he is now, Duhey saw challenges as an opportunity to grow, something he said his family instilled in him.
“Both my parents are amazing individuals, my mom's a teacher and I always looked up to her and she was one of those driving factors for me,” he said. “It's easy to let life pile up and get behind but it really starts with taking that one step, and I think having that mentality has really helped me face a lot of those challenges.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.