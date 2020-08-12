WATCH NOW: Scotus Profiles: Jacob Duhey's path to education from California to Nebraska

This small stuff gave him a foundation for being a responsible adult.

“I've sort of tied my adult self to Nebraska and the experiences I've had out here,” Duhey said.

When it came time to enter the adult world, Duhey, an English major, found himself questioning what he wanted to do.

“I was looking into copy editing, some sort of position publishing, or just working in a creative division at some sort of company,” he said. “I just couldn't see myself liking or being happy in that sort of atmosphere.”

On campus, Duhey was a captain on the baseball team as well as a sports editor for the paper, the Doane Owl. He mentored students through those positions, which is where he realized he loved education.

At first he wanted to teach college, but during his master’s program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha he realized he could help more students by teaching high school. He was a teaching assistant in a British literature course, where one of his supervisors told him "to be himself and let yourself be the teacher you want to be."

For Duhey, the teacher he wished he had was someone who didn’t treat discussions as ‘their way or the highway.’