WATCH NOW: Scotus profiles: Sam Rose's experience from UNL to Scotus

Editor's note: In honor of Scotus Central Catholic High returning to class this week, The Telegram is profiling some of the school's new faculty members throughout the week. This is the third story in the series. See previously published stories on our website.
Sam Rose’s journey to becoming a math teacher at Scotus Central Catholic High School took him to two different colleges.
First, he started his college career at the University of Nebraska.
“Looking back (the Huskers) probably had a bigger role in where I chose to go to school than maybe it should have,” Rose said. “I only lasted a semester. It was a little too big for me. I grew up in a small town.”
Rose is from Louisville, Nebraska, and though Rose he had grown up in idolizing Nebraska football players his whole life, he ended up feeling like just a number at UNL.
“I had (a big crisis moment) when I felt like I needed to transfer from UNL. I was breaking down and I’m not a big crier, but I spent a couple of nights crying and saying ‘What should I do?’” he recalled.
He decided to transfer to Concordia and the rest is history.
“I had questioned whether I wanted to be a teacher, but I got into the teacher program at Concordia and then I was like ‘I was chosen to be this, this is my calling, my vocation’. Now I can’t see myself doing anything else,” Rose said.
While Rose was working toward his degree, he student-taught at a school in St. Louis, Missouri.
This spring, Rose spent a week in St. Louis getting to know the area and the students before students went on spring break. Then he was back home in Louisville, Nebraska, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a switch to online learning, where he taught geometry.
“(The students) did really well. It was a great experience,” Rose said. “I’m glad I got some online teaching experience under my belt because there very well could be more of that in the future.”
In addition to teaching, he'll be assisting in other areas as well. Rose played safety and quarterback in high school and now he’ll be helping coach outside linebackers.
“YouTube is kind of my best friend in getting drills and just trying to figure out how to coach a different position that I haven’t had a lot of experience with,” Rose said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said Rose has been working hard.
"Sam has impressed me with his work ethic,” Ohnoutka wrote in an email. “He has been at school numerous times over the last month preparing for the start of the school year. I think he is a great fit for our school and will so some really good things in his classroom."
Rose is fresh out of college and would have graduated in-person in May if things were normal.
When school starts, he will be following in a family tradition, since his mom taught special education and his grandmother taught English.
“From them, I learned that students are always the key. It’s completely focused on what’s best for them, how can we help them, it’s very much a servant field,” he said. “You've got to learn to practice some patience especially at the middle school level which I’ll be doing. There are some personalities.”
It’s also important to ask questions, he said.
“The staff at Scotus have been outstanding at reaching out and saying ‘Hey, if you have any questions whatsoever, ask,’ and that’s something I’m going to take advantage of,” Rose said. “I’m going to be asking a lot of questions.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.