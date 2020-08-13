WATCH NOW: Scotus profiles: Sam Rose's experience from UNL to Scotus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: In honor of Scotus Central Catholic High returning to class this week, The Telegram is profiling some of the school's new faculty members throughout the week. This is the third story in the series. See previously published stories on our website.

Sam Rose’s journey to becoming a math teacher at Scotus Central Catholic High School took him to two different colleges.

First, he started his college career at the University of Nebraska.

“Looking back (the Huskers) probably had a bigger role in where I chose to go to school than maybe it should have,” Rose said. “I only lasted a semester. It was a little too big for me. I grew up in a small town.”

Rose is from Louisville, Nebraska, and though Rose he had grown up in idolizing Nebraska football players his whole life, he ended up feeling like just a number at UNL.

“I had (a big crisis moment) when I felt like I needed to transfer from UNL. I was breaking down and I’m not a big crier, but I spent a couple of nights crying and saying ‘What should I do?’” he recalled.

He decided to transfer to Concordia and the rest is history.