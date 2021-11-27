WATCH NOW: Scotus senior Gavin Brabec committed to helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Like other 17-year-olds Gavin Brabec wasn’t quite sure what career path he wanted to pursue after high school. The Scotus Central Catholic senior initially considered being an attorney for a while but divine intervention pointed him down another path.

Brabec said one day he was expressing his indecision to his career counselor, Bridget McPhillips, who suggested that Brabec spend some time in adoration.

“The next probably three or four days I went down to our chapel … And on like the fourth or fifth day I just had the thought of becoming a doctor,” Brabec said. “And then the next week I kept going to the chapel and praying about it, and it just kept reaffirming that I want to go down that track.”

Brabec said he’s still deciding what his major will be in college but knows that he'll be on the pre-med education path. He added there are two specialties that caught his eye the most – an OB-GYN or a dermatologist.

The health care field is always in need of workers, he said.

“It's such a high demand field, but I also know that through praying, reflecting about it, I would just feel more fulfilled being a doctor than would ever be being a lawyer,” Brabec said. “And that's what kind of was my driving factor, that I wanted to pursue a career that I would feel fulfilled.”

But no matter what career Brabec ends up in, his drive and ambition to succeed is clear. His list of activities is long and the impact on his peers positive.

“Gavin is always the first to volunteer and help out,” McPhillips said. “All around, his commitment to his academics, extracurriculars and our community shine through and inspire students around him to try and do the same.”

Brabec is president of National Honor Society, treasurer of HOSA (Future Health Professionals), vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and treasurer of the student council. He’s also in the Shepherd program – in which upperclassmen are paired with a seventh grader to help the Scotus newcomer adjust to their surrounding – and has been involved in mock trial all four years of high school.

If he had to choose just one extracurricular, he noted, it’d be mock trial.

“It's such a different activity, just being in the courtroom in front of a real judge and in front of two jury performance judges,” Brabec said, noting the attorneys in mock trial must have the cases memorized inside and out.

The Scotus mock trial team competed in districts last week but lost by one point, he noted.

Additionally, Brabec is on the Scotus student newspaper staff for which he’s the front page editor.

“It's like one of the best classes,” he said. “It's so fun just to be independent, but then also work as a team to produce a paper.”

In the spring, he had been a part of the 2021 Class B state journalism championship team and had placed fifth in sports feature writing.

Brabec said he enjoys the diverse variety of activities he’s in because he can reach out to many different people. And, he added, he gains a lot from those extracurriculars too.

“I just gain more experience through everything. Like for FBLA it's more of a business sense of understanding and then through HOSA I learn more about the medical field. Through mock trial I learn more about the law,” Brabec said. “All of those things I learn how to interact with people more and how to be like a more educated and stronger person.”

Those not involved in the Scotus community may also recognize Brabec from Hy-Vee, where he’s been employed since August 2020. He’s currently working in the aisles online department and in customer service.

Brabec also lends a hand at church events – he attends St. Isidore’s – and recently organized a Red Cross blood drive, as well as participates in GodTeens.

He’s the son of Lori and Mike Brabec, and he has a younger brother who’s a sophomore at Scotus.

In his free time, Brabec said he likes to exercise and hang out with friends. But, he noted, between his multiple activities and job he doesn’t have much down time.

McPhillips, who had Brabec in her eighth and ninth grade science classes, noted that he’s an outstanding student.

“Gavin is meticulous, organized, and responsible,” she said. “His academics reflect his constant effort of always giving his best.

“Gavin always brings a smile and a helping hand wherever he can. I know Gavin's attention to detail and leadership skills help make our school and community a better place!”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.