WATCH NOW: Scotus wins first district title in 18 years

When the Scotus Central Catholic speech team last won districts, several members of this year's team weren’t even born yet.

That changed Saturday as the Scotus speech team won the district title. It was the first time in 18 years for the Shamrocks. The victory was all the sweeter as Scotus won districts at home.

“It’s a blessing,” speech coach Melanie Mimick said of winning the meet. “They’ve worked hard. They’ve consistently worked their butts off all year. It’s nice to see because since speech is so individualized, it is really, really hard to have kids take ownership of what they’re doing. I think that’s what sets this group apart from the past that they have taken that ownership and they’ve taken it and run with it. They’re reaping the rewards of their hard work.”

The tournament hosts came away with numerous state qualifiers.

The students and categories were Luke Przymus and Chris Adame in duet acting; Stephanie Hoenk in entertainment; Adame in humorous prose; Przymus in serious prose; Jasmine Jackson in persuasive; and Hoenk, Roxanne Beshelar, Nathan Eisenmenger, Hannah Pflum and Kavan Splittgerber in oral interpretation of drama (OID).

Additionally, Tori Dush, Neve Pavlik, Caroline Klitz, Jackson and Lily Humphrey placed fourth in OID; Becky Policky finished fifth in persuasive; Pflum took fifth in informative; Splittgerber placed fifth in extemporaneous; Pavlik took sixth in serious prose; and Beshelar and Eisenmenger finished sixth in duet acting.

The speech students expressed their excitement Tuesday about creating history.

“It was pretty rewarding,” said Przymus, who is in his third year on speech. “It’s a testament to what the whole team has done this year. While the people who made state get more credit, we don’t win the meet without other people getting to finals. We had a lot of people get to finals and do well. It’s unfortunate that some of them couldn’t make it all the way.”

Przymus will make his return to the state tournament after qualifying for it last year. Meanwhile, for students like Hoenk, the upcoming competition will be her tourney debut.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hoenk, who is also in her third year on the team. “… All this season, the whole goal was getting to state since I’ve never gone before. But I know I’m competitive there and I can do well at state.”

The competition will be held on March 16 at Kearney High School.

Hoenk said her goal for state is to make finals in entertainment and OID. In the latter category, the students are new in performing the script, Hoenk said.

“We’re doing our best with it but I know we can do well with that,” she said.

Although Przymus wouldn’t say his exact goals at state, because he didn’t want to “jinx” himself, he said he has “lofty expectations.”

“I just hope to compete,” he said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

