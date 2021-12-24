WATCH NOW: 'She gives from her heart' - Music and faith a big part of Camille Cox

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Because of the Christmas holiday on Saturday, this week's "Leaders of Tomorrow" feature is being published today.

As a child Camille Cox, the daughter of Mark and Kristen Cox of Rising City, could be seen at her mother’s Christmas concerts singing holiday songs.

“Not only did it bring joy to my heart but to our audience as well. There was such an innocence and purity in her voice even at a young age,” Kristen, who's a band teacher at Scotus, said. “I always hoped for her to make a reprise her senior year, but because of my health issues, we could not do it for the Christmas program. I’m hoping we can do it for our second concert. I still have people stop me and talk about her singing when she was little and how they so enjoyed it.”

The 17-year-old Scotus Central Catholic senior has been playing the piano for about 12 years and is involved in choir and musical at school.

“It's like a different kind of outlet that you can use,” said Camille, who can also play the trumpet. “You're not exactly talking to anybody or using anything that's materialistic or temporary; it's just there.”

Kristen said Camille has competed at Nebraska Music Olympics for 12 years and competed in the National Piano Guild, earning the National Merit Award.

Camille can still be seen at Scotus activities, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at some games. Kristen noted that her daughter has provided music for Scotus Masses, activities, worship and class retreats. She's also been involved musically at her church, St. Bonaventure, as well.

"Camille has been a music minister for the church for the past six years," Kristen said. "Before she became a music minister, she was an altar server for three years. Camille has also provided music for the Christmas service at St. Patrick's church in Imperial since she was 5-years-old."

Camille has also been seen on stage for another type of performance -- that of the one act team, which recently placed fourth at the Class B Play Production State Championship.

Camille is a captain of cheerleading and is also involved in journalism, mock trial, National Honor Society and Campus Ministry and helps with Striv.

Camille noted that her faith is very important to her, so Campus Ministry would have to be the one activity she couldn’t live without.

“It’s a way that I can lead others with it … without being in the front all the time and saying things, I'm just leading by example,” Camille said.

“I'm the special events committee leader. So I mainly help organize events or come up with ideas for like, faith based things in our schools since we're Catholic school.”

Kristen agreed that Camille is very strong in her faith; it shows through her actions. Kristen said Camille led adoration for the advent season at Scotus; it was a chance for students to reflect, pray and start each day in a good manner.

“Camille is kind, loyal, compassionate, and has a great sense of humor,” Kristen said. “She is a very good listener and is always willing to help someone in need.”

Kristen has also doubled as Camille’s teacher. Kristen noted Camille’s ability to lift the mood of those around her.

“Camille is an example that all things are possible with hard work and dedication. She is thoroughly involved in numerous school activities, her church and her community,” Kristen said. “She gives from her heart and it inspires others to do the same. She can always make people laugh and lighten up the mood when stress settles in. I think her classmates appreciate that about her.”

Outside the walls of Scotus, Camille volunteers with the Rising City American Legion Auxiliary. Each year she helps write Valentine's Day cards for veterans in town.

Camille has been doing that for several years now, noted Cindy Sanley, auxiliary member and Camille’s neighbor. Also, Sanley said, Camille represented the auxiliary at Girls State this summer.

The 2020 Girls State wasn’t held at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanley said, and this year the entire event was held virtually.

“To me, I think that showed a lot of commitment because some girls, other places I heard said, ‘No, I don't want to do it, if it's not going to be in person,’” Sanley said. “…That said a lot about her character and her sense of commitment that she was willing to do that.”

When asked what she does outside of school, Camille noted with joy that she has a new nephew named Noah.

“I love him so much,” Camille said. “He just turned seven months and he just learned how to crawl... He's getting into stuff.”

Camille said after she graduates high school, she’s wanting to pursue a career in nursing, specializing in obstetrics. She said she’s currently considering Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, or she’ll attend another four-year college if Benedictine doesn’t work out.

For now, Camille noted that keeping busy keeps her sane and that she’s gained a lot from being involved in her school and community.

“Over the years, I've gained more confidence in myself and trust that everything will work out even when everything is on top of each other, it seems like it's just too overwhelming,” Camille said. “But I know deep down from all these years of doing everything that it's going to be fine. It's important to be the person that you want to be and to be that example for other people, too.

“It's made me who I am today and I think it will help me keep growing as a person and my future.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.