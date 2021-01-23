WATCH NOW: 'She likes to be involved': Suess puts passion into United Way, community

The best advice Jo Suess got from her mother-in-law, when she and her husband, Neal, moved away, was to get involved.

To get involved is to make a life for yourself and to meet people. She's been doing just that since she first moved to Columbus in 1984 when she was out of college. All of her belongings could fit in the back of her brother’s pick-up truck.

The couple then moved from Columbus to Oklahoma to Iowa then back to Columbus again in 1996. Those who know her said Suess has continued to build community ties through social activities and friendships. She has done that not only as development director for the Columbus Area United Way but through golf, Sertoma and many more.

“She’s so nice. She treats everybody with a lot of respect,” Neal said. “…She likes to be involved.”

To Suess, community is all about the people one meets and the support system that comes from that. For example, her involvement in St. Isidore Catholic Church means more than just her faith; it also means her friends and support system.