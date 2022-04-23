WATCH NOW: 'She's a humble servant': Vogt finds joy in serving others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Lakeview High School senior Maddi Vogt said if it wasn’t for going on mission trips for her church, St. John’s Lutheran, she wouldn’t be able to experience life-changing adventures.

Vogt, 18, said the most memorable experience is going to a Native American reservation in Minneapolis twice a year – once in the summer and again in the winter. During the summertime, the students host a Vacation Bible School for about a week. Meanwhile, in the winter, they provide hats, gloves and mittens so the kids can stay warm during that time.

“It’s incredibly eye-opening,” Vogt said. “It’s because you see the lives of some of the kids live. They sadly don’t have the privilege to live as amazing lives as we do you here. It’s just a blessing to be a little light in the darkness of their world.”

Later this year, Vogt will visit an orphanage in Mexico, helping them complete projects and talk to the kids about Jesus. This opportunity – which is also through St. John’s - only happens for college students every two years, she said.

“She has an amazing serving heart when it comes to kids and sharing the love of Jesus,” said St. John’s Pastor Brad Birtell. “… She’s just a humble servant.”

Vogt – who is also in National Honor Society and an athletic training internship at Lakeview – may be more well-known to sports fans who’ve watched her play volleyball and basketball.

She said even though she has a shared passion for both, volleyball has been quite memorable over the last couple of years. This is because the Lady Vikings have gone to the state tournament twice during that span, she added.

“I’m really competitive so I love to win,” said Vogt, who’s been playing both sports since around the third grade. “Basketball was my favorite when we went to state my freshman year but since we went to state the last two years in volleyball, volleyball has been my favorite recently.”

Birtell said Vogt is a phenomenal student and athlete but her greatest asset is her humbleness.

“It’s been a very cool blessing to be part of her life and partner with her with these mission trips,” he said.

Despite not planning on playing sports in college, Vogt said she thinks it will be a big part of her life going forward. Vogt plans to become a speech pathologist with the goal of working in the school system where she can become a coach.

She will begin that path later this year when she attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in communication, sciences and disorders. She then plans on going to graduate school to receive her speech pathologist license.

Vogt said she’s wanted to go down this path as it links together two of her passions: teaching and the medical world.

“Speech pathology really combines both of these fields in a great way,” she said. “And I also really enjoy working with kids.”

Vogt added she hopes to become a volleyball coach but basketball isn’t out of the question.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram.

