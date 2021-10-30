WATCH NOW: 'She's always got a smile' - Stock brings leadership and positivity to school, teams

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Macy Stock radiates positive energy wherever she goes, whether it’s in the halls of Lakeview High School, at sports competitions or out in the Columbus community.

The 18-year-old senior is involved in track, cheerleading and dance at school. She’s the senior class officer, president of National Honor Society, co-editor in chief of yearbook, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America and reporter for student council.

Outside of school, Stock takes part in the VolunTEEN program at Columbus Community Hospital and Center for Survivors’ Revolution program.

Revolution is made up of teens from the three Columbus high schools; they travel to different schools across the state to raise awareness about dating violence and sexual assault. Revolution is two fold – there’s a community outreach side and a theater part in which the teens act out scenarios of dating violence. Stock said she’s involved in the theater side.

Additionally, she’s a graduate of Youth Leadership Columbus in which high schoolers take part in tours and roundtable discussions. The program is meant to inspire and train future leaders in Columbus.

Stock is also a senior company member of Barb’s School of Dance and has been involved in BLAST Summer Camp.

Stock said she likes to keep busy.

“I like how you can meet a lot of new people and I feel like when you do all this stuff, you kind of learn how to communicate with others which is something you’re going to use throughout your life,” she said. “And also it gives you those leadership skills. You learn a lot.”

Stock’s cheerleading coach, Tami Divis, noted the leadership and enthusiasm she brings to the team.

“She’s a very positive person and she knows how to bring everybody together and work as a team,” Divis said. “With the cheer team, they have impacted our student population, our student body. They really try to get the crowd going and involve our students, which has I think been great for them. That helps out our school and our school spirit.

“She’s definitely an asset to our team and we’re lucky to have her.”

Lakeview head girls track coach TJ Nielsen said Stock is a good influence on her teammates.

“She treats others with great respect, she’s always got a smile on her face,” Nielsen said. “She’s obviously what you would classify as a leader.”

Nielsen also described her as a disciplined and coachable athlete who has a positive attitude and good work ethic.

Stock had a successful track season last school year, he added, and she’s motivated to continue that for her final year of high school.

“Macy’s a very explosive and dynamic sprinter, and obviously she qualified (to state) in the 100 and 200 last year,” Nielsen said. “She’s very motivated right now to get back in those, and I think she’s really motivated to qualify in relays next year as well. She’s also our anchor on our (400 relay) and one of our best legs on our (1600 relay) as well. She’s a big part of our team.”

The experiences she’s received from various activities has shaped her into a better person, Stock said.

“Since I’m involved in a lot of different stuff, it’s kind of rounded me out where I just know all kinds of different people, I feel like I can communicate with others better,” she added.

Stock said she has been dancing since a young age and is on the competition team at Barb’s School of Dance.

“I like learning the choreography and being able to get it down, I feel accomplished,” Stock said. “Going to competitions and the awards we get, it just makes me feel really good, like I was a part of the team that was able to complete that.”

The Lakeview senior, who is the daughter of Jim and Shayla Stock, noted she’s wanting to go into elementary education.

“I’ve moved around with what I want to do but I’ve always gone back to teaching,” Stock said. “When I was younger that’s what I wanted to do. I like little kids and to be able to help them in a way and see them learn, I think that’s really cool.”

Overall, Nielsen added, Stock is a good person to be around.

“The best thing about Macy would be she’s overall a great person,” he said. “…She’s always in a good mood, she tries to help others and you can see she’s very unselfish and always puts the team first.”

