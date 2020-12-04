WATCH NOW: Showing Christmas spirit: Lighted musical display big hit this year

At 4024 31st St. in Columbus, Greg Hall has a tradition of displaying a lighted musical Christmas show during the holidays.
At nighttime, his entire house, driveway, yard and sidewalk explodes in color and in tempo to upbeat Christmas music. An electronic display in front of the home informs passersby to tune into 88.9 FM to hear the accompanying soundtrack.
Hall has been doing the show for a decade but, he estimates, this year will see even more visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think traffic has already been a lot higher than what it usually is. Even on opening night, we had six, seven or eight cars,” Hall said. “It was pretty big for just the first week we’ve been playing the show.”
Every night until Dec. 31, the show starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. More information can also be found on the Facebook page Deck the Hall’s Christmas Lights Columbus NE.
Hall utilizes 39,600 lights – or 792 strings of Christmas lights. He can fully control each part of the show by establishing zones for every bush, tree, window and section of the sidewalk.
“I have a computer and an FM radio transmitter in the garage. The computer runs the show and plays the music that is transmitted through the transmitter so then everything is synchronized and choreographed with the lights,” Hall said.
Hall owns McDonald’s restaurants in eastern Nebraska with his brother, but studied computer engineering in school, making the synchronized show right up his alley.
“There are some off-the-shelf things that people can buy, but mine was all custom-designed and custom-built. What you see here is pretty unique that you can’t see exactly anywhere else,” Hall said.
There are 12 songs included in the display that equals to approximately 37 minutes. Currently, he’s been working on adding a 13th song, “Stepping into Christmas” by Elton John.
“Most of them you’ve probably heard on the radio. There’s a couple of them that are probably a little less well known,” Hall said. “I pick music that is a little more upbeat with a little more tempo that works (well) with the show, with the lights and the different arrangements.”
Hall begins putting up the display after Halloween and spends a large portion of his free time during all of November to get all the equipment up and running. He receives assistance from his wife and two children.
The opening night of the musical lights show is typically the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year’s show began a day later on Saturday, Nov. 28 due to minor technical difficulties.
Hall got the idea for the musical Christmas show from a YouTube video.
“It took me a good year to get the whole thing ready with planning and designing … the whole first year, all summer long, we had Christmas lights all over our house,” he noted. “I don’t track my hours, but it took several hours to do it the first time. Since then, it’s been a lot easier to do it and take everything down.”
As putting on the display is a tradition to Hall, others look forward to watching the lighted show each year.
“It’s kind of a traditional thing to go and watch,” Columbus resident Pam Hain said. “It’s just unique from a lot of the other Christmas decorations. I like watching how it’s all synchronized … I just enjoy it.”
Hain has driven to Hall’s home to watch the show each year he’s put it on.
“I think it brings a lot of Christmas joy,” Hain added.
Hall also noted the response he receives, such as children who go trick-or-treating and tell him that they like his lights.
“We have cars that’ll honk their horns. Even though everything is transmitted on the radio, some people still roll down their windows and listen to the music. Sometimes people are dancing in the streets or on the sidewalk. It’s neat to see. Kids have done drawings and put it in our mailbox and sometimes people leave gifts in our mailbox,” Hall said.
With other holiday events and kids’ activities being canceled, Hall hopes that families can get into the Christmas spirit this year.
“It’s been busy. With everyone being quarantined and all the restrictions, I think people have probably been out looking at Christmas lights around the city,” Hall said. “Hopefully, it’s something that they can stop in front of my place and forget about all the crazy stuff going on around the world and just enjoy the music and enjoy the lights.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
