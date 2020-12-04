WATCH NOW: Showing Christmas spirit: Lighted musical display big hit this year

“It took me a good year to get the whole thing ready with planning and designing … the whole first year, all summer long, we had Christmas lights all over our house,” he noted. “I don’t track my hours, but it took several hours to do it the first time. Since then, it’s been a lot easier to do it and take everything down.”

As putting on the display is a tradition to Hall, others look forward to watching the lighted show each year.

“It’s kind of a traditional thing to go and watch,” Columbus resident Pam Hain said. “It’s just unique from a lot of the other Christmas decorations. I like watching how it’s all synchronized … I just enjoy it.”

Hain has driven to Hall’s home to watch the show each year he’s put it on.

“I think it brings a lot of Christmas joy,” Hain added.

Hall also noted the response he receives, such as children who go trick-or-treating and tell him that they like his lights.