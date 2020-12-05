WATCH NOW: Simon House to hold Santa's Workshop next week

Editor's note: This is the first in a four-part series taking a look at four local nonprofits and the work they do, especially during the holidays. A new story in the series will run each weekend in December.
Simon House’s annual Santa’s Workshop, where parents can come in and find a present for their child, will be taking place with an expanded inventory next week. Organizers also hand out wrapping paper.
Manager Lucy Lutjelusche said she is expecting to double the amount of families for the event, which will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at 1853 10th Ave. Last year, there were a little more than 200 families.
“With the dollars that we have been given through the CARES act, through community, family support, we are able to do a lot more this year,” Lutjelusche said.
Simon House has always been able to get toys, but as the program enters its 17th year, there will also be books, mittens, hats and coats.
Although Lutejelusche said officials are excited, it’s a lot more of an undertaking. Plus, most years they ask that if families have been helped twice that they take a third year off.
But, due to extenuating circumstances with COVID, they won’t look at that, she said.
Throughout almost two decades, the goal of the program has remained the same.
“I see a lot of families that come through, that if they’re struggling to put food on their table, then how are they supposed to even have a gift under the tree for their child?” Lutjelusche said. “So we wanted to be able to have the children be excited about the gift that they had … and so, Simon House devised the Santa’s Workshop so that we are able to provide at least a gift, a toy.”
Assistant Manager Harriette Janicek said she doesn’t want kids to keep getting used, abused and broken toys.
Almost everything parents will be able to come in and wrap is new, and the remaining items that have been used are in new condition, Janicek noted. She also said they are looking for Santa’s Elves to help parents out, and those interested should call and ask for her.
Additionally, she has been able to see the reaction of parents who come in.
“These parents are expecting not to be able to get their kids anything for Christmas and then to be able to say, 'yeah, you can come and pick out whatever you want' … it’s a big relief off their shoulders,” she said. “Parents so many times will give up a lot to be able to give their kids something nice. And you don’t want them to have to give up everything.”
A limited number of parents will be able to be in the room due to its size, she noted. Lutejelusche added she foresees them calling numbers.
The requirements are just to bring an ID and for everybody to wear a mask. She asked for families to respect one another and each other’s space.
In the last eight years, Lutejelusche said she has seen the program grow.
“We get so many people in our community that are so giving and they’re like ‘Lucy here, here’s some money, you really should go and purchase some of those gift cards,” she said. “It’s a huge step up for Columbus … I see the hearts of people, the giving hearts of people.”
Residents are seeing that Simon House is a true community agency, she added.
“Even through COVID, and a lot of companies (are) struggling … we are very fortunate and blessed to be able to officer a lot,” she said. “There’s not very many … or any agency that I know of other than us that is also doing this.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
