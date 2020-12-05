WATCH NOW: Simon House to hold Santa's Workshop next week

“I see a lot of families that come through, that if they’re struggling to put food on their table, then how are they supposed to even have a gift under the tree for their child?” Lutjelusche said. “So we wanted to be able to have the children be excited about the gift that they had … and so, Simon House devised the Santa’s Workshop so that we are able to provide at least a gift, a toy.”

Assistant Manager Harriette Janicek said she doesn’t want kids to keep getting used, abused and broken toys.

Almost everything parents will be able to come in and wrap is new, and the remaining items that have been used are in new condition, Janicek noted. She also said they are looking for Santa’s Elves to help parents out, and those interested should call and ask for her.

Additionally, she has been able to see the reaction of parents who come in.

“These parents are expecting not to be able to get their kids anything for Christmas and then to be able to say, 'yeah, you can come and pick out whatever you want' … it’s a big relief off their shoulders,” she said. “Parents so many times will give up a lot to be able to give their kids something nice. And you don’t want them to have to give up everything.”