WATCH NOW: Smith shows leadership through recycling program at CHS

When Columbus High School teacher Kari Tinink reflected on what made one of her students, Caleb Smith, a leader, she had a long list of how he’s shown leadership skills.

She said the CHS senior is responsible, reliable, honest, hard-working, respectful, charismatic and kind and caring to others. Tinink added Smith “is a leader by example.”

Tinink has seen those attributes through Smith’s involvement in creating a recycling program -- through Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and student council -- at the high school. Tinink said Smith has done a wonderful job leading the program which began earlier this year.

“Caleb was adamant that it was going to happen and he just took charge,” said Tinink, who is the FBLA advisor. “I joke that we started it but I had nothing to do with it because he’s completely taken the reins on it.”

Smith said there are six recycling stations for plastics set up at Columbus High where students can discard their items. The recycling is deposited every other week at the Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) trailer located at Hy-Vee.

Tinink explained for the program to work someone would have to be in charge of it after Smith left. But she noted Smith has gotten underclassmen interested in keeping it going so she thinks it’ll succeed after he graduates in the spring.

“He’s kind of leaving a legacy behind,” Tinink said. “He’s been that leader in taking care of your school and doing things to improve your school. He’s done great things with that.”

Smith, 18, said he believes it can be a sustainable program at CHS, adding he’s seen other schools have success in theirs. He also said he started the program, knowing recycling plays a big part in stopping climate change.

“I know with the environment in our world, recycling is going to play a big part going forward dealing with climate change and things to that extent,” Smith said. “So I think every little move you can make or action – no matter how small – makes a big difference.”

KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said she thinks it's amazing that such a program has been implemented at CHS.

“I just think it’s awesome,” Oceguera said. “I think it’s great that a younger student is very environmentally-friendly and conscious of the impact recycling can make.”

Smith is also involved in a plethora of other activities outside of FBLA and student council. He’s in Key Club, National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Coalition of Nebraska, CHS student ambassador, CHS 101 and Striv just to name a few.

Smith said he feels it’s more important to be involved because it helps him prepare for the next chapter in life as well as allows him to meet new people.

“It also gives me a way to give back to the community and help those who could use some help,” he said.

With graduation on the horizon, Smith said he’s still looking at what college he would like to attend next year. He added he’s narrowed it down to four colleges, three of which are in Colorado while the other is Creighton University.

“I’m just weighing financial options,” Smith said. “All of that plays a role. I haven’t made a decision yet.”

No matter where he goes, Smith said he hopes to study political science with the goal of going to law school. He added his ultimate plan is to go into policy-making or government afterward.

“I’ve always been fond of ways you can help people on a large scale,” Smith said. “I think, personally, one of the biggest ways you can do that is through policy-making and law.”

