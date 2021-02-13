WATCH NOW: St. Bonaventure to celebrate 60 years of perpetual adoration

“I’ve been doing that for five years,” he said. “I can tell you it changes your life … you’re the one receiving the benefit.”

When he first started, he said he didn’t really understand what he was going to do for an hour.

“When I went in for my first hour, I just basically said ‘Lord here I am,’” he recalled. “’Not quite sure how this works … I’ve never really sat down to have a conversation with you. I can say some prayers but teach me to pray’ … before I knew it I was having the best conversation of my life."

Every single hour of the day someone has been there for 60 years, except for some times of inclement weather and church cleaning.

St. Bonaventure will be celebrating the 60th anniversary in a few ways. First, the church will be upgrading the whole system of adoration in terms of how they administer it, in a bid to open the adoration up to more people.

“We’re going to put all of the ability for people to sign up and volunteer for an hour and for substitutes to fill in for people that can’t make their hour, it’s all going to be computerized now,” Cumberland said. “There will be a little kiosk in the chapel when people come in for their hour, they just basically click on an iPad.”