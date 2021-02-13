WATCH NOW: St. Bonaventure to celebrate 60 years of perpetual adoration

St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Perpetual Adoration at the parish on Sunday.
Perpetual Adoration is essentially taking an hour each week to spend time with the Lord, Perpetual Adoration Coordinator Joan Jahn said, who is in the form of a host inside a container called a monstrance which is on an altar. Catholics believe there is a real presence of Jesus Christ.
“I just smile whenever I think of all the adorers throughout the years,” Jahn said. “They’re really the ones that have got us to this point.”
Jahn has been a member of all three Catholic parishes at one time or another, but has been with St. Bonaventure since around 1969, eight years after the Perpetual Adoration started at the church on Feb. 14, 1961.
She first became involved in 1989 as a captain, to take care of getting substitutes. She took over her current position in 2015.
Jahn also has regular weekly hour, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Although for her, the experience is more about the Lord, others feel it’s a time when they can bring their problems and have time to converse, for example.
Former church trustee Tim Cumberland drives to his weekly hour in the darkness. Cumberland, who does photography work as a volunteer and helps with programs, has weekly hours from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesdays.
“I’ve been doing that for five years,” he said. “I can tell you it changes your life … you’re the one receiving the benefit.”
When he first started, he said he didn’t really understand what he was going to do for an hour.
“When I went in for my first hour, I just basically said ‘Lord here I am,’” he recalled. “’Not quite sure how this works … I’ve never really sat down to have a conversation with you. I can say some prayers but teach me to pray’ … before I knew it I was having the best conversation of my life."
Every single hour of the day someone has been there for 60 years, except for some times of inclement weather and church cleaning.
St. Bonaventure will be celebrating the 60th anniversary in a few ways. First, the church will be upgrading the whole system of adoration in terms of how they administer it, in a bid to open the adoration up to more people.
“We’re going to put all of the ability for people to sign up and volunteer for an hour and for substitutes to fill in for people that can’t make their hour, it’s all going to be computerized now,” Cumberland said. “There will be a little kiosk in the chapel when people come in for their hour, they just basically click on an iPad.”
There will also be an anniversary event at 3 p.m. this Sunday at St. Bonaventure Church. There will be a presentation, followed by a reception in the parish center.
Although the event will be at the church, the adoration has been at the Scotus Central Catholic School chapel for a year due to St. Bon's big construction project.
“Now the high school kids, a lot of them, are doing hours,” he said.
The church is also issuing a special lapel pin to all current permanent Adoration members, Cumberland wrote in an email.
At the end of the day everyone is welcome, Jahn said.
“If there’s anybody who wants to find out more and would like to go make a visit, just to see what it’s all about, we would be glad to meet them,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.