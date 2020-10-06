WATCH NOW: St. Bon's celebrates renovations

“I’d have to say, through prayer and the help of the Holy Spirit, although we didn’t know exactly how everything was going to turn out, with that faith we said, ‘We’ll carry forward. Somehow, someway we’ll figure it out with the help of the Holy Spirit,’” Grennan said.

Grennan noted that Swanton was the perfect individual to work alongside during the renovations.

“He’s a builder, he’s easy to work with. A lot of times he’d say, ‘Dennis, what do you (think) we need to do next?’ and I said, ‘Father, I think we better pray first,’” Grennan joked.

The ribbon-cutting especially signifies a new chapter in the history of St. Bon's, he noted.

"... It’s truly a new beginning… for our parish and as we start out at the beginning to build more community and to have the space and the facilities to do that," Grennan said.

Swanton thanked the steering committee, all the donors who contributed funding toward the cause and those that assisted in securing funds and the pastors at the other Catholic churches, as well as Scotus Central Catholic, for allowing St. Bon’s use of its facilities during the project.