WATCH NOW: St. Bon's celebrates renovations

On a sunny, windy morning, the Rev. Mike Swanton told a crowd of parishioners how unique it is that St. Bonaventure Catholic Church is celebrating its new renovations on Oct. 4.
The day is known as the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, and the Franciscans started the St. Bonaventure Parish in 1877, Swanton said.
“Wow, 1877; 143 years later, we have our parish family, all of you completing our new expanded facilities,” he remarked.
A project years in the making, the church held a ribbon-cutting and open house event to showcase the renovations to parishioners and the community as a whole. The major renovations included an expanded parking lot, a new parish center that features restrooms and a community room, and a larger narthex, which is an entryway into the church.
Dennis Grennan, who served on the steering committee for the project, noted that the planning started about 20 years ago.
“We began really earnestly about five or six years ago, working with so many of you in focus groups … remember the question, ‘What do you want us to look like in five years, 2020? What do we need as a parish and so forth,’” Grennan told the crowd. “It began with all those focus groups and discussions and (it) brought us forward.”
The project was certainly an undertaking, he said, as the expanded parking involved removing homes located along 16th Street.
“I’d have to say, through prayer and the help of the Holy Spirit, although we didn’t know exactly how everything was going to turn out, with that faith we said, ‘We’ll carry forward. Somehow, someway we’ll figure it out with the help of the Holy Spirit,’” Grennan said.
Grennan noted that Swanton was the perfect individual to work alongside during the renovations.
“He’s a builder, he’s easy to work with. A lot of times he’d say, ‘Dennis, what do you (think) we need to do next?’ and I said, ‘Father, I think we better pray first,’” Grennan joked.
The ribbon-cutting especially signifies a new chapter in the history of St. Bon's, he noted.
"... It’s truly a new beginning… for our parish and as we start out at the beginning to build more community and to have the space and the facilities to do that," Grennan said.
Swanton thanked the steering committee, all the donors who contributed funding toward the cause and those that assisted in securing funds and the pastors at the other Catholic churches, as well as Scotus Central Catholic, for allowing St. Bon’s use of its facilities during the project.
“Many hands have been involved in bringing this vision to a reality,” Swanton said. “I’m extremely grateful for all the prayers and hard work that has gone into the building of our new facilities.”
Archbishop George Lucas of the Archdiocese of Omaha said a prayer and blessed the newly-renovated St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, parishioners and the community were welcomed inside to see what the new facility has to offer.
“It’s been a long time coming … It’s great joy that I’m feeling, and I’m so happy to share it with so many people. This is not just for the parishioners here at St. Bonaventure but really for the other two Catholic churches here in town and, really, the Columbus community,” Swanton said. “It’ll get a lot of use, and I’m just so grateful to be able to share it.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
