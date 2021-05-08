WATCH NOW: St. Isidore's celebrates the Month of Mary

Romberg said it is tradition to do something to honor Mary this month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All the kids are going to process out the door to school … and then sit down, and then our priest and one of our deacons is going to welcome everybody,” Romberg said. “Two sixth-graders will take the crown and put it on her head.”

Two students, a boy and a girl, placed a flower crown over Mary's head and then called forward grade levels one by one to place flowers in front of the statue.

“Preschool,” the two began.

One boy moved forward. No one else did.

“Preschool, go!” someone said. A few of his associates finally followed with their flowers.

All the kids in the school brought flowers, and there’s a vase in every room to be presented, Romberg said.

“After that, we’re going to do an act of consecration to Mary,” Romberg noted. “The second graders will be dressed up in their first communion outfits.”

The group processed in a big square and moved off towards the church to continue and then end the festivities.