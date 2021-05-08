WATCH NOW: St. Isidore's celebrates the Month of Mary

May is the Month of Mary, so St. Isidore’s Elementary School students celebrated with the May crowning on Friday afternoon.
The crowning did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, well-dressed children sat in lines, in two large sections outlined by colorful traffic cones. In between the cones was an empty space in front of a white table.
“We were not in session, in school,” religion teacher Tammie Romberg said. “Last year, I sent home ideas for the families to do at their home. They could have their own May crowning at home.”
This year, the statue of Mary rose from behind the white table. Before the ceremony, as kids waited and family members filmed, the statue sat plainly between two basins of flowers.
“Just knowing that Mary and how she can intercede for us and bring our prayers to Jesus, it’s just beautiful to see the kids dressed up and honoring our blessed mother,” Principal Amy Evans said. “It’s a fun day.”
Behind the students, adults filled the area in and around caution tape separating the parking area from the street. Music played.
Then, church officials and other students rounded the corner. Many were in white robes and one carried a cross. Another smaller group of students followed behind with flowers.
Romberg said it is tradition to do something to honor Mary this month.
“All the kids are going to process out the door to school … and then sit down, and then our priest and one of our deacons is going to welcome everybody,” Romberg said. “Two sixth-graders will take the crown and put it on her head.”
Two students, a boy and a girl, placed a flower crown over Mary's head and then called forward grade levels one by one to place flowers in front of the statue.
“Preschool,” the two began.
One boy moved forward. No one else did.
“Preschool, go!” someone said. A few of his associates finally followed with their flowers.
All the kids in the school brought flowers, and there’s a vase in every room to be presented, Romberg said.
“After that, we’re going to do an act of consecration to Mary,” Romberg noted. “The second graders will be dressed up in their first communion outfits.”
The group processed in a big square and moved off towards the church to continue and then end the festivities.
“We look to Mary as the mother of the church,” Evans said. “We honor her and say special prayers for her to help us in our challenges.”
It’s neat how it happens right by Mother’s Day, she added.
“It’s a nice way to end our school year and stay focused on our faith and our purpose here,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.