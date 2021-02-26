WATCH NOW: Starbucks, Freddy's, Hampton Inn intersection getting new traffic light

The 23rd Street turning into Starbucks, Freddy's and Hampton Inn is even busier now that all three locations are open for business.
The pick-up trucks and semi trailers that frequent Bomgaars, 3614 23rd St., usually enter the parking lot through the separate turn into Bomgaars, but the intersection into the other three businesses at 23rd Street and 36th Avenue sees a lot of its own traffic.
So far, it has not been a huge issue.
"In the Starbucks design, there is a long vehicle queue length between the ordering board and the pick-up window, so I think that has really assisted," Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus said.
The drive-through at the Starbucks, 3522 23rd St., has a curve and wraps around the building. The drive-through at Freddy's, 3606 23rd St., is much the same.
But, during the busiest times of the day — around lunch and dinner — the intersection there can get a little backed up.
Traffic sometimes gets backed up with cars waiting to turn into the Freddy's or Starbucks parking lots, leaving cars headed for the Hampton Inn, 3536 23rd St., idling as they wait to pass through.
In June, Ward 3 Columbus City Council Member Rich Jablonski expressed concerns about parking availability and congested traffic at the intersection.
"I've been there a couple of times. I didn't see anything unusual but I could see a potential for problems. I haven't heard from any constituents but it just looks likes everybody is jam-packed in there," Jablonski said.
Jablonski added that the traffic there may balance out as people become more familiar with navigating the intersection now that Starbucks is also there.
"We have not received any complaints from the public about that intersection after Starbucks opened," Bogus said. "...We knew the potential with the increased traffic with Starbucks so we have been paying a lot of attention to it."
Bogus said a vehicle hit a light pole there years ago, meaning the entire existing traffic light structure must be replaced.
The light should be online by the end of the summer, Bogus said.
"They are in the process of bidding out and will construct the signal yet this spring and summer," Bogus said.
Bogus said he believes projections had the process getting finished up in June or July.
Installing the light in that area was a requirement for development.
"As part of their development, they (the developer) had to go ahead and upgrade that intersection with the traffic light," Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla said.
Bogus said the same.
"Before that whole development started in the area, we required the developer to do a traffic study. And the traffic study showed that there was a signal required at that intersection," Bogus said.
The developer, the City of Columbus and NDOT are all keeping an eye on things.
"That traffic signal is on U.S. Highway 81 so it is their (NDOT's) highway, so the project is actually going through the Nebraska Department of Transportation, although the city is involved in paying attention to it as well," Bogus said.
But, Domogalla said it is the developer's responsibility to get the light replaced, a process that has experienced some delays.
"As far as what exactly is causing the delay in the project, I think that there'd be a number of different things," Domogalla said. "I think they had some issue with finding a suitable contractor to do that work and from there I really can't say what all of the delays would be."
In addition, Bogus said delays in getting the light up and running at the intersection may partly be due to COVID-19, which has slowed down supply chains across the county.
"It has more to do with contractor and material availability," Bogus said. "That goes back to the potential of COVID and how much construction is out there, relating back to even the flood of 2019. There a lot of things going on."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.