WATCH NOW: Starbucks, Freddy's, Hampton Inn intersection getting new traffic light

Bogus said he believes projections had the process getting finished up in June or July.

Installing the light in that area was a requirement for development.

"As part of their development, they (the developer) had to go ahead and upgrade that intersection with the traffic light," Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla said.

Bogus said the same.

"Before that whole development started in the area, we required the developer to do a traffic study. And the traffic study showed that there was a signal required at that intersection," Bogus said.

The developer, the City of Columbus and NDOT are all keeping an eye on things.

"That traffic signal is on U.S. Highway 81 so it is their (NDOT's) highway, so the project is actually going through the Nebraska Department of Transportation, although the city is involved in paying attention to it as well," Bogus said.