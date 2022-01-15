WATCH NOW: Steiner gives positive attitude in activities

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

No matter where she goes, Scotus Central Catholic student Ashley Steiner can always be seen with a positive attitude. Whether cheerleading at games, competing in Mock Trial competitions or taking part in one of her many other activities, the 17-year-old senior always has a smile on her face.

In fact that’s how Steiner’s cheer coach Pat Engel describes her.

“Ashley is such a positive person that when you ask her to pitch in or put her in charge of a task, she will get right on that until the task is complete,” Engel said in a Friday email to the Telegram. “She is the type of person that when you ask for her help, she is going to give it 100% and going to make it the best that it can be whatever the project.”

Although Steiner is soft spoken, she always has encouraging words to give to those around her.

“Ashley is a great teammate, from an underclassman striving to learn everything and being the best that she can to a senior leader who the underclassmen look to as a teacher and one who encourages them,” Engel said.

Steiner said she enjoys the dance aspect of cheerleading. She’s involved at Lynette's Dance Studio in Columbus and she added she’s made quite a few friends through the cheer team.

“I've always been an introvert and when I was little I was really shy, but cheerleading has really forced me to come out of my shell a lot,” Steiner said.

Steiner, who’s the daughter of Ken and Kathy Steiner, noted that’s something her mom has noticed as well. Participating in Mock Trial has also led her to becoming more outgoing.

In Mock Trial, students build cases and conduct a trial similar to a real life court case. The competitions are held in actual courtrooms. Steiner said that the competitions can be a bit stressful as she doesn’t consider herself the best public speaker, and those who serve as attorneys must memorize the ins and outs of the case. A lot of practice goes into Mock Trial, she added.

“It's kind of hard because you never know what the other side is going to bring up,” Steiner said. “It's not your main focus, and they'll bring it up as a main focus and you're kind of like, ‘Oh, I kind of forgot about that.’ Then you have to figure out a way to go against it. So it can be a little stressful but it was fun.”

Steiner also takes part in National Honor Society and HOSA, which is an organization that prepares students to enter the health care field. HOSA hasn’t been able to hold as many activities lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, but typically the group’s members will take tours at Columbus Community Hospital, make goodie bags for nurses and community members and learn about health care occupations.

Steiner said she hopes to pursue a career in the health care field and, while she’s not entirely set on what she wants to do, she’s considering pharmacy.

“I do like pharmacy because I'm good at remembering facts and stuff. And it's not like a super person-to-person (field) like a doctor would (be),” Steiner said.

At Scotus she also takes part in yearbook, where she’s usually in charge of a page and she will be in charge of all the content of that page, including photos and a story. Outside of school Steiner can be seen at her place of work, Columbus Starbucks.

In her free time, she enjoys drawing and listening to music.

“You can do anything you want with it,” she said of her hobbies. “And it's kind of just a break from everything else that I have to do.”

Engel noted Steiner’s leadership qualities. She’s known Steiner since she made the cheer team at the end of her eighth grade year.

“Ashley is a great leader in that she wants to be the best that she can but also wants everyone else on the team to be their best,” Engel said. “She is very organized, a fast learner and a great teacher. She is the type of leader that the other girls feel comfortable coming to if there is an issue within the team.”

