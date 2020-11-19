WATCH NOW: Stepping up enforcement of seat belts

People may not believe in the effectiveness of a seat belt or say they didn't have enough time to put it on or don't need to because they're running a short errand.

But, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles of home and at speeds under 40 miles per hour.

Barnes said it's particularly important to wear a seat belt in the event of a rollover and high-speed collisions.

"Getting thrown from the vehicle is one of the major causes of death at those type of accidents. The seat belt will keep you within the car, which is safer than being thrown outside the car or having the car roll on top of you because you're outside the car," Barnes said.

The Sheriff's Office release said the mobilization effort will focus on unbuckled drivers with passengers and children.

"Deputies will be cracking down on all other traffic law violations that may lead to seatbelt violations," the release said.