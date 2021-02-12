WATCH NOW: Street improvement project causes stir

The City of Columbus is proceeding with construction via street improvement districts, after receiving a few objections.
The City is moving forward with Street Improvement Districts 185, 186 and 187. There were a few objections filed over SID 185 and 186 but none for SID 187.
A Street Improvement District is a boundary of properties in an area that will benefit from the project, City Engineer Rick Bogus said, and help pay for the project.
SID 185 is a total reconstruction of East 14th Avenue, Bogus wrote in an email, from a rural asphalt road to a three-lane concrete road with curb and gutters. Initiated by the City, the project runs from 23rd Street to the north corporate limits.
SID 186 is “concrete paving an existing gravel alley,” Bogus said, and was initiated by property owners in the area. It is the alley between 14th and 15th streets and 28th and 29th avenues.
SID 187 consists of concrete paving an existing gravel alley and was also initiated by area property owners. It is on 25th Street from 33rd Avenue to the west.
All three projects will begin or be constructed in 2021. SID 185 phase two is set to take place in 2022, depending on contractor availability for phase one in 2021.
There were a few objections, one from Maria Pedroza, who said at the Feb. 1 Columbus City Council meeting she would have to pay as a property owner in SID 185.
In an objection filed with the City Clerk Janelle Kline, Josafat and Maria Pedroza wrote last year was “hard on us” and others and the project would cost a lot of money.
“I want to know why they have to make (a) three (lane) road when we (don’t) need it,” Pedroza said at the Feb. 1 meeting. “We (don’t) have schools around, we (don’t) have hospitals… we (don’t) have (anything) else, just houses … I have to pay around $20,000.”
East 14th has been designated an arterial roadway by the state, Bogus added at the meeting. The reason it is designated as such is because of the traffic count, he told the Telegram Thursday. But, because of this designation, the City is able to use a Federal Funds Purchase Program (FFPP) fund to pay for its 80% portion of the project.
“It’s not necessarily fair for them to live on the street and pay for the wider three-lane road (and) pay for the thicker concrete,” he said at the meeting. “So (the City) paying 80% and them paying 20% is a large deduction under what it could be if this was just a standard round, about maybe three times less.”
The FFPP funding becomes available because of the state designation, Bogus said at the meeting.
Property owners in the area are then assessed the remaining 20%. But, it is not assessed equally.
“It’s based on the amount of front footage,” Bogus said. “Which means if you have a lot that’s smaller, you’ll pay less than if you have a lot that’s bigger.”
For SID 185, which Pedroza objected to, the property owners in the area will be assessed for a total of $697,400, according to city documents. The total construction cost is estimated at over $3.4 million.
Bogus told Pedroza at the meeting there is an option to pay it over 15 years, with the interest rate set by the Columbus City Council after completion of the project.
David and Eileen Wentz also objected to the project.
“We have traveled on East 14th for 20-plus years with damage to our bodies and our vehicles from the numerous and deep potholes,” the two wrote in a filed objection. “We are now currently in our 70s and do not feel the improvements at this time would be very beneficial for us.”
Those two objections represent 308 of the total 7,462.83 assessable feet or about 4%, the city document noted. The two properties from the owners of the objections make up the 308 feet.
The one objection received regarding SID 186 was from the owners of Columbus Medical Center and Columbus Medical Properties,1454 28th Ave., who wrote they “protest the creation of SID No. 186.”
“We did not sign the petition that instigated this ordinance and we do not feel it adds value to our organization,” said a letter signed by Dr. Jeffrey Gotschall, Dr. Luke Lemke, Dr. Edward Discoe and Dr. Craig Pekny. “We would like to see this ordinance repealed immediately.”
This one objection represented 176 assessable feet out of the total 528 assessable feet, or around 34%, according to city documents. But the threshold is 50%, and this objection did not clear the hurdle.
City documents show the estimated construction cost is around $42,000 with property owners paying $32,000.
Scott Schaefer spoke at the meeting in support of SID 186.
“I share the alley with Columbus Medical Center,” Schaefer said. “I just want to encourage the city to do it. That is probably… the busiest alley in the entire city.”
SID 187 had no complaints and the estimated construction cost is $75,000, with property owners paying $50,000.
Coming up, the City will be bidding the three districts later this month, Bogus said.
Although 186 and 187 were asked for by residents, 185 is part of the City’s Long Range Transportation Plan and Pavement Management Program.
“Keep in mind, your part of the city is really starting to grow,” Mayor Jim Bulkley told Pedroza during the Council meeting. “So it’s also trying to plan for the future of the community.”
