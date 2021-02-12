WATCH NOW: Street improvement project causes stir

In an objection filed with the City Clerk Janelle Kline, Josafat and Maria Pedroza wrote last year was “hard on us” and others and the project would cost a lot of money.

“I want to know why they have to make (a) three (lane) road when we (don’t) need it,” Pedroza said at the Feb. 1 meeting. “We (don’t) have schools around, we (don’t) have hospitals… we (don’t) have (anything) else, just houses … I have to pay around $20,000.”

East 14th has been designated an arterial roadway by the state, Bogus added at the meeting. The reason it is designated as such is because of the traffic count, he told the Telegram Thursday. But, because of this designation, the City is able to use a Federal Funds Purchase Program (FFPP) fund to pay for its 80% portion of the project.

“It’s not necessarily fair for them to live on the street and pay for the wider three-lane road (and) pay for the thicker concrete,” he said at the meeting. “So (the City) paying 80% and them paying 20% is a large deduction under what it could be if this was just a standard round, about maybe three times less.”

The FFPP funding becomes available because of the state designation, Bogus said at the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}