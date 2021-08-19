WATCH NOW: Strutting their stuff: Four-legged friends part of Prairie Village pet parade

Residents at Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus received special visitors this week but of the furry, four-legged kind.
The facility, 3000 39th Ave., held its second annual pet parade Wednesday afternoon. Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, cats and dogs owned by the residents’ loved ones and available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center are shown off outside. This year, Prairie Village staff members could bring their animals as well.
“It started last year during COVID because family couldn’t really come inside and we had all this stuff going on,” said Terri Morrow, sales director at Prairie Village Retirement Center. “We tried to come up with the most creative ways, and thanks to Paws and Claws for helping us out with our first annual and our second annual, (for our residents to) be able to see their families and be outside; we couldn’t have it inside.”
During Wednesday’s event, each person who brought an animal introduced their pet. The animals ranged in shapes and sizes, from a very small kitten named Ivy to a large husky named Ali.
Prairie Village residents, who were lined up outside, had a ballot on which they could vote for their favorite in different categories, including most creative, best costume, biggest, tiniest, beauty queen and beauty king. They also had a chance to get up close and personal with the animals during the activity.
Afterward, the votes are tallied up and the winning cat or dog receives a necklace with their award on it. Residents and parade attendees, as well as the pets, received water and treats.
Paws and Claws Executive Director Deb Potter said the shelter brought in their animals last year as well.
“We were excited when they wanted to do it again because the residents really, really enjoy it. They ask questions,” Potter said.
Potter brought along Enya, a 9-month-old boxer mix, to the parade. Enya came to Paws and Claws from Schuyler, where she had been in an abusive situation. Enya is a friendly dog, Potter noted, and may have received adoption interest at Wednesday’s activity. An older black cat named Floyd was another Paws and Claws animal participating in the event.
The parade also served as a fundraiser for the animal shelter. Prairie Village residents and visitors could adopt their own ‘pet’ – stuffed animal – for $5; all of the proceeds benefit Paws and Claws.
“We started those (stuffed animal adoptions) last year. Usually they’re donated by a bunch of our staff members and so this year we’ve got some more in,” Morrow said. “Last year we donated like $250. We’re hoping to beat that this year to give to a good cause.”
Morrow noted she had been hoping for more parade participants, but the residents still had a good time.
“I thought it’d be bigger. I’m wondering if it’s because it’s earlier in the day. They (residents) are excited, they love it. Any chance we get to give our residents something different to do, and Paws and Claws helped with that. Our staff got to bring their pets in, too, which we don’t always get to do.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.