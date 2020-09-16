 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sweet rides at RE/MAX car show
Columbus community members gathered for a cornhole tournament at a car show at RE/MAX on Monday evening. RE/MAX has been hosting car shows monthly for the last several months.

A car show was held Monday evening at the 3809 23rd St. Columbus RE/MAX location. A corn hole tournament was held in the back of the parking lot and the event featured music and a shaved ice truck.

