WATCH NOW: Taste of Columbus sees good turnout

More than 500 people turned out for the 21st Taste of Columbus event on Sunday evening at the Ramada Hotel & River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus.

The event -- which featured food and beverage selections from more than a dozen Columbus area businesses -- began at 4:30 p.m. and ended at 8:30 p.m.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said it was good to see so many people attend the event.

"According to the numbers, we usually have attendance in the low 500s -- like 520 to 550 people," Brunswick said. "And I think we're at about 520 this year. So even with COVID here and there, people have shown up."

Last year's Taste of Columbus event was held virtually.

No one there on Sunday evening seemed to be complaining about the return to an in-person event, though.

Every year, Taste of Columbus is organized by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber's annual nonprofit partner for the event. This year, that was Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.

Brunswick said the Chamber and Habitat will split the proceeds from the event.

The Chamber will use its half of the proceeds to support its ongoing work in the community. That work includes business and community development projects such as 23rd Street Streetscaping, Drive for Five (Workforce Development) and events like Columbus Days and Red, White, KaBoom!

"With the silent auction, live auction and some donations that came in through our online platform, right now we're seeing a little over $51,000," Brunswick said. "That's not including raffle or ticket sales."

Most of the proceeds come from the auctions, raffle and donations, rather than the event tickets, which are expected to cover the cost of the event itself.

Including the raffle and auction items, there were 65 prizes up for grabs at Taste of Columbus.

One of the prizes up for bid was the chance to name a street in Habitat's second New Hope subdivision, the development of which will be supported by Habitat's share of the Taste for Columbus proceeds.

Columbus Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said building hasn't started quite yet in New Hope 2.

"New Hope 1 is where we're currently building, and those are the lots that were done in 2013," Peters said. "As of today, there are only five lots left to build on there."

The New Hope 1 subdivision is on 45th Avenue in Columbus. In 2019, Habitat purchased the land for New Hope 2 on 41st Avenue.

"They almost back to each other, but there's one little alfalfa field in between," Peters said.

Peters said the funds from Taste of Columbus will be added to the existing capital campaign funding for the New Hope 2 project.

The money will also be used to help Habitat support the construction of two houses per year in coming years, a step up from the nonprofit's current activity of trading off between one and two houses each year.

"We're not quite at the point where we raise enough money for two every year, but we're really close," Peters said.

Peters said Habitat is very grateful for the support it receives from the Columbus community.

"From all of us at Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, to all of you, we sincerely thank you and appreciate all of your support … at Taste of Columbus," Peters said. "It was a special night that reminds us all about the importance of community and working together. We thank the Lord for His mighty works for our mission."

