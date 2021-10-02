WATCH NOW: Tessendorf lends hand on and off the field

During the summer he traveled around the country to play against some of the best in the country, including the Kings and Indiana Bulls, Tessendorf noted.

“Kings National is the No. 1 ranked baseball team in the nation and I pitched against them. The other team I played was the Indiana Bulls and they are ranked, I think Top 10 in the nation,” he said. “I had a really, really good game against them. I pitched against them and I think they scored only one run on me. And I also had the game-winning hit during that game. That was probably one of my favorite moments of the summer...”

Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen noted Tessendorf’s competitiveness.

“Each and every down that he comes out, he’s competing at a high level,” Frenzen said. “Not only does he do that just in games but he does that in practice each and every day as well. I’d say one of the biggest strong points about Cooper is definitely his competitive spirit.

"We’ve been very successful when Cooper’s been on the field for us and a big reason for that is just the edge that he brings to our team … we’re a team that definitely relies on making sure we play a great vibe and emotion, and Cooper always does a great job of that.”