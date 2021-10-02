WATCH NOW: Tessendorf lends hand on and off the field

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
For Cooper Tessendorf, being a part of a team means working together for the betterment of the group.
The 18-year-old Lakeview High School senior has been involved in sports all his life. Last year he was a starter in basketball, football and baseball in the lineup for track and field. His main love, though, is baseball.
“There’s little things about baseball that I love – the catching of a mitt, the pop of the glove, the flick when you release the ball,” Tessendorf said. “It’s just something that’s been super cool to me, and it’s satisfying.”
And helping out his team is what he likes best.
“I don’t want to be the guy that’s the star player, and I don’t want to be that guy that everybody looks up to,” Tessendorf said. “I just like to make my teammates better. I think helping my team is better than me winning.”
Over the summer, he had the unique opportunity to play for the Nebraska Prospects, a team made up of players from high schools throughout Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Arkansas. The purpose of Prospects is to maximize player exposure through showcase tournaments, recruitment sessions and pro-days, according to its website.
During the summer he traveled around the country to play against some of the best in the country, including the Kings and Indiana Bulls, Tessendorf noted.
“Kings National is the No. 1 ranked baseball team in the nation and I pitched against them. The other team I played was the Indiana Bulls and they are ranked, I think Top 10 in the nation,” he said. “I had a really, really good game against them. I pitched against them and I think they scored only one run on me. And I also had the game-winning hit during that game. That was probably one of my favorite moments of the summer...”
Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen noted Tessendorf’s competitiveness.
“Each and every down that he comes out, he’s competing at a high level,” Frenzen said. “Not only does he do that just in games but he does that in practice each and every day as well. I’d say one of the biggest strong points about Cooper is definitely his competitive spirit.
"We’ve been very successful when Cooper’s been on the field for us and a big reason for that is just the edge that he brings to our team … we’re a team that definitely relies on making sure we play a great vibe and emotion, and Cooper always does a great job of that.”
Tessendorf is just as involved off the field as he is on it. At Lakeview he’s a part of the Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society.
Last school year, he took part in Youth Leadership Columbus, which is a program for high school juniors that helps them learn more about their community while developing their ability to guide others and be role models. The group meets monthly to hold discussions, go on tours and take part in hands-on activities about different topics.
Tessendorf also can be seen helping out at his church, Trinity Lutheran, and with the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program.
In Revolution, teens from the three Columbus high schools are invited to join and help spread awareness on dating violence and sexual assault by visiting other students throughout Nebraska. There are two facets to Revolution: the theater side in which teens act out simulations of dating violence and the outreach portion for which they participate in community events.
“I like (how) the whole point of Revolution is to help kids with healthy teen dating,” Tessendorf said. “When kids are scared to go to parents they talk to their friends and we’re those kids that are leaders, or people that other kids can talk to when they won’t report it to the parents.”
Tessendorf enjoys the outreach side of things and taking part in activities with kids, whether it’s playing a game or face painting.
“I like kids because kids are a lot of fun, I’m basically a child,” Tessendorf said. “I like to play football with kids, run around with kids and stuff like that.”
But, he noted, the theater portion of the program is just as important so that kids can see what a dating violence situation actually looks like.
“It happens all around us and it’s something we don’t see very often and it’s something we should be looking out for,” Tessendorf added.
Frenzen said Tessendorf does a great job of giving back to the community.
“(He’s a) multi-sport athlete who doesn’t have a lot of free time but the little bit of free time he has, he definitely uses it to help others,” Frenzen said.
Tessendorf has a special connection with Revolution as his mother, Abbie, is a supervisor of the program and is a services director for Center for Survivors. His father, Travis, is a chiropractor in Columbus. He also has an older brother who's attending medical school at the University of South Dakota and a sister who's a freshman at Columbus High School.
Tessendorf said he’s hoping to continue his baseball career in college. Thursday evening while being interviewed by the Telegram, he had just finished baseball practice and had visited a prospective college earlier in the day. Following in his father’s footsteps – as well as his physical therapist uncle in Fremont and cardiologist uncle in Lincoln – Tessendorf said he plans on studying exercise science.
“I’ve always been around that environment and it’s always something I’ve kind of liked,” Tessendorf said. “I job shadowed my uncle in Fremont and it was very, very interesting.”
He said he also draws inspiration from his grandmother – his father’s mother – Carole.
“She’s probably the nicest human on the face of the planet, and she’s the best cook on the face of the planet too,” Tessendorf said.
His grandmother was a teacher and has a good way of interacting with kids, he said. He noted that she’s always been a hard worker and helps others.
“(She has the) best Rice Krispies in town, though; I will say that,” Tessendorf added.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.