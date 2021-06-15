WATCH NOW: 'That's a rare one' - Antique equipment displayed at Saturday show

Many of the people who participated in the Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Show over the weekend woke up early on Saturday morning to get to Pawnee Park in Columbus and set up ahead of time.

It was the 35th annual show and the 30th to be held at Pawnee Park.

The show took place last year, but Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Show Vice President Christian Forney said it was a smaller affair held on private property due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday morning, Forney said most of the group's 20 or so members were expected to come.

Polk County resident Louis Benda started setting up on Friday. It took him four trips to bring everything.

"I brought a trailer out at 5:30 in the morning because I wanted to get done before it rained. Well, I didn't get done," Benda said. "And then the tractors, I brought in two different trips."

George Prince, who wore a Sheppard Diesel hat on Saturday, came from Pierce to show off a couple of Sheppard tractors.

