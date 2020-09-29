WATCH NOW: THE BANDS PLAYED ON ... Columbus Marching Festival proves successful again

Columbus High School Band Director Jeff Peabody always gets chills at the Columbus Marching Festival when the CHS Band starts to warm up.

Before they warm up, Peabody stands in front of the students and lets the seniors explain their memories of the Columbus Marching Festival and why it's important.

"To play in front of the home crowd, there's always a little bit more emotion to the kids, there's always their best effort," Peabody said. "Honestly, it's going to (mean) more to all of us this year because we knew we almost lost it."

Just three short hours before the Columbus band took to the field, it was another Columbus area school's turn. The Lakeview band was set to go at 12:30, the last of the morning performances.

It was only their second time marching in front of a crowd, said Lakeview Band Director Dr. Wade Howles.

"We had our first field show at a home game on Friday the 25th and then we went to the Columbus Marching Festival on the 26th, so it was a busy 24 hours there," Howles said, laughing. "But the kids responded well, I thought they played well."

This year, Howles can only teach jazz band in his regular classroom. The rest of his classes are in the gym to ensure social distancing, as part of this weird year.