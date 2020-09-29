WATCH NOW: THE BANDS PLAYED ON ... Columbus Marching Festival proves successful again

Columbus High School Band Director Jeff Peabody always gets chills at the Columbus Marching Festival when the CHS Band starts to warm up.
Before they warm up, Peabody stands in front of the students and lets the seniors explain their memories of the Columbus Marching Festival and why it's important.
"To play in front of the home crowd, there's always a little bit more emotion to the kids, there's always their best effort," Peabody said. "Honestly, it's going to (mean) more to all of us this year because we knew we almost lost it."
Just three short hours before the Columbus band took to the field, it was another Columbus area school's turn. The Lakeview band was set to go at 12:30, the last of the morning performances.
It was only their second time marching in front of a crowd, said Lakeview Band Director Dr. Wade Howles.
"We had our first field show at a home game on Friday the 25th and then we went to the Columbus Marching Festival on the 26th, so it was a busy 24 hours there," Howles said, laughing. "But the kids responded well, I thought they played well."
This year, Howles can only teach jazz band in his regular classroom. The rest of his classes are in the gym to ensure social distancing, as part of this weird year.
"It's been a little different," Howles said. "But, we're all making it through and we're making music and right now I couldn't ask for more."
Howles said he commends Peabody for his work putting on the festival.
"He could have easily just said, 'this is too many hoops to jump through,'" Howles said. "I just really appreciate it."
Later Saturday afternoon, the crowd filed into the stands, excited. The smell of bug spray drifted down onto the track. Attendees smacked at the relentless insects that came near them.
Many came clad in maroon, waiting for the Discoverers to take the field at 3:30 p.m.
Slowly but surely, students walked out onto the track, pulling equipment and assembling platforms next to loudspeakers for the performance.
Peabody said his favorite part of the festival is when he gets to stop running it and just be the band director - right at the end when it's Columbus' turn.
At the festival, the Columbus High band played and the color guard spun flags with the logo and later with a map.
The band left, and everyone filed out. The festival was over.
"This is an early contest," Peabody said.
This year, the 46th annual festival, looked a little different.
"It's been going on for as long as I've been alive so I can always remember what year it is," Peabody said. "We had to cancel the parade portion because up until last week, parades weren't even allowed ... it was too late to add that back in."
Despite all the challenges of the year, Peabody said he's glad to have put on the event.
"This is the best job in town," he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
