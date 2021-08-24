WATCH NOW: The kindness of strangers: Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee helps prepare home for Ortiz family

“He’s a hard worker, too,” she said. “He’s an independent person. I’m trying to teach him that he needs to do things by himself. One day I’m not going to be here so he needs to be able to do things by himself.”

Meanwhile, the committee provided Moises with decorations, relating to superheroes like The Avengers, Campus Committee Vice President Sarah Lasso said.

“We wanted that to be part of his room. … We wanted him to feel more at home,” said Lasso, a junior at CHS.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said she’s amazed by the students’ ability to identify needs in their community. She added they’re pretty autonomous as she and her staff only need to give direction every so often.

“I think they filled a great need in our community,” Peters said.

She added when she took over for Habitat, the first three houses constructed under her watch didn’t have any décor or furniture to put inside them.

Peters said that is because of Habitat's bylines which state it cannot provide such assistance. But thanks to Janssen - who came up with the committee - and the other members stepping up, that issue has been addressed, Peters said.