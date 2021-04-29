WATCH NOW: The sun will be setting: Owners of downtown Columbus staple Daylight Donuts selling business

Kirby and Karen Johnson have owned Daylight Donuts in downtown Columbus for 10 years, and they're ready to hand the reins over to someone else.
Daylight Donuts, 1266 27th Ave. in Columbus, has been a community landmark for more than 40 years. Kirby and Karen bought the doughnut shop in March 2011, just over a decade ago. Mike and Diane Schneider were in charge for approximately 30 years before that.
The Daylight Donuts baker announced she would be leaving soon, and that prompted the Johnsons' search for a new owner. The Johnsons said the timing works out well for them, too.
Kirby wants to focus on his other business, where he restores classic cars. And both of them are nearing retirement age and are ready to slow down a little.
They began seeking offers on Monday and have already heard from potential buyers. Interested parties can get ahold of the Johnsons using contact information found on the Daylight Donuts Columbus, NE Facebook page.
Potential buyers will need to be snappy, though. The Johnsons are offering to train whoever takes over and help with the transition, as long as those new owners step up before the end of May.
"The baker has committed to stay on until the end of May," Karen said.
The Johnsons are hoping to bring new owners on board soon so they can finish training before the baker leaves.
"If anybody is interested, they'd better jump on it," Karen said. "...We want to keep the tradition going in town."
It might seem like a quick transition, but the Johnsons took over the business in 2011 under similar circumstances.
"We heard about Daylight through word of mouth and we jumped on it," Karen said.
At the time, Karen said, Kirby was looking for some variation and wanted to take something else on in addition to his restoration business. But when the Johnsons started, they didn't know the first thing about running a doughnut shop.
"I paint cars. I knew nothing about making doughnuts," Kirby said, wryly.
But, Karen said, it ended up being one of the best choices they've made. These days, the business practically runs itself -- it's in a good place for someone new to take over, the Johnsons said.
"We've established (the business) … it's ready for somebody to come in and just start working," Karen said. "...The process is smooth. We know what to make each day of the week that we're open."
Daylight Donuts already has a loyal customer base, so whoever takes over would be able to hit the ground running.
"We just want to see somebody come in who will provide the same service and quality product as we've tried to provide," Kirby said.
As long as they do that, Kirby said, they will be successful. The Johnsons added that the sky's the limit for developing the business further.
"We brought the doughnut shop to one level but there are other levels. I could see someone coming in here and doing specialty coffees. I could see somebody coming in here, taking it from having breakfast to having a small lunch," Karen said.
Karen noted that Daylight Donuts is not a franchise, so whoever owns the business in downtown Columbus does not have to pay royalty fees.
"You are a licensee, which requires that you buy your (flour) from Daylight Corporate," Karen said.
The Johnsons will take the decorations, signs, photos and model trains with them when they go, but they said they will leave everything needed to run the business. And they'll be back, though perhaps on the other side of the counter.
"We can always come in as customers," Karen said, smiling.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.