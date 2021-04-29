WATCH NOW: The sun will be setting: Owners of downtown Columbus staple Daylight Donuts selling business

"If anybody is interested, they'd better jump on it," Karen said. "...We want to keep the tradition going in town."

It might seem like a quick transition, but the Johnsons took over the business in 2011 under similar circumstances.

"We heard about Daylight through word of mouth and we jumped on it," Karen said.

At the time, Karen said, Kirby was looking for some variation and wanted to take something else on in addition to his restoration business. But when the Johnsons started, they didn't know the first thing about running a doughnut shop.

"I paint cars. I knew nothing about making doughnuts," Kirby said, wryly.

But, Karen said, it ended up being one of the best choices they've made. These days, the business practically runs itself -- it's in a good place for someone new to take over, the Johnsons said.

"We've established (the business) … it's ready for somebody to come in and just start working," Karen said. "...The process is smooth. We know what to make each day of the week that we're open."

Daylight Donuts already has a loyal customer base, so whoever takes over would be able to hit the ground running.