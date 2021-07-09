WATCH NOW: 'They need to hear your voice' - Ricketts holds town hall in Columbus

Ricketts said Nebraska is one of few states that doesn’t have a voucher option when it comes to where parents can send their children.

“So I agree with you,” Ricketts said. “We ought to have more choice in education here in Nebraska. It's a longer term solution and it's going to be very difficult as we have had difficulty trying to get passed in previous sessions.”

Dorothy Renter was another attendee of the town hall who noted that though parents could opt out if the current draft is adopted, topics regarding sex education are still spread throughout the school.

“If we think we're just going to have a class for the 45 minute class on sex education, that's probably a very false assumption,” Renter said. “It's going to permeate throughout the day, kids are going to talk on the playground and other teachers are going to be for it or against it.”

Ricketts ended the town hall by reiterating the importance of speaking out if a person has a concern about the health standards.