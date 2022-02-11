WATCH NOW: Thibodeau visits Columbus

As part of her campaign for governor, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, of Omaha, stopped by Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Thibodeau, who is a Republican candidate, said her background includes serving in the Nebraska Legislature, as chair of the Douglas County Republican Party and on the Omaha Personnel Board, among other things. Notably, she’s worked in human resources and previously owned an early childhood development business.

“With all of those unique and different experiences I have a different approach because I've had the one-on-one everyday experience with what people are concerned with and what they're seeing in our state, but also what we love about our state and the things that make our state great,” Thibodeau said. “When I started seeing things being encroached upon little by little, I thought how could I not stand up and get into this race?”

The governor hopeful said one of the big focuses of her campaign is property tax relief. If elected, she said, she would present a plan to the Legislature.

“What I'm doing on the campaign right now – so that we have a plan – is meeting with all of the local leaders, citizens of Nebraska, county and city in order to find out why it hasn't worked in the past and how we can make it work going forward. That way when I deliver my tax plan to the Legislature, it has broad support of all Nebraskans,” Thibodeau said.

She said fixing the current tax issues is an obligation for Nebraska’s next governor, adding that high taxes are why people are moving out of the state. She noted that through owning a childhood development center, she has firsthand knowledge of how taxes are impacting Nebraska’s communities.

Another concern of Thibodeau is education.

“I, as governor, want to focus on the true core education of our children,” she said. “That is your math, English, science, reading, those four core curriculums that will prepare our children when they graduate that they can go into the workforce, community college or onto a university.”

Thibodeau also mentioned housing and getting people to build homes in Nebraska. For example, she said, people want good health care. That’s not an issue in Columbus, she noted, pointing to Columbus Community Hospital. But in other parts of the state, a lack of access to medical care is an issue.

From conversations she’s had with parents and grandparents, crime is a concern for them. That’s a matter she focuses on in her campaign, she added.

“They want to know that they're going to have somebody strong to stand up, not be soft on criminals and ensure that we give law enforcement the tools that they asked for in order to keep our community safe,” Thibodeau said.

Additionally, Thibodeau touched on the issue of COVID-19 mandates interfering with individual freedoms.

“The fact that we had our businesses and our churches shuttered during a time that should never happen again under a government mandate,” she said. “That should be up to those local owners and the personal responsibility of every individual to decide whether or not they feel safe to go out.”

Thibodeau is one of several candidates throwing their hats into the ring to become the next governor of Nebraska. Other Republican candidates include Jim Pillen, of Columbus; Charles Herbster, of Falls City; and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, while Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is a Democratic candidate.

When asked what sets her apart from the other candidates, Thibodeau pointed to her background and the fact that she’s sold her business.

“As we all know being governor, it's more than a full time job,” she said. “It’s the governor's responsibility to be there for the citizens no matter what. There’s no other outside distractions there that could pull me away.”

Thibodeau noted the passion she has to serve Nebraska.

“I have that will and desire to support our citizens… The governor is there to help lead and help provide the opportunities and then get out of the way and let the citizens and the farmers and the businesses decide what's right for their communities,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.