WATCH NOW: Tornado drill set Wednesday as peak severe weather season approaches

Tornado sirens will sound at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus and Platte County as part of a statewide tornado drill, Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.
Peak severe weather and tornado season is April through June. The drill provides an opportunity for schools, businesses and individuals to prepare through a mock event.
“The primary thing (in the event of a tornado) is to take their safety into consideration and those around them and take shelter,” Hofbauer said. “That’s not the Nebraska thing to do, but it’s the safest thing to do.”
There is an ongoing La Niña, which is the cooling of ocean temperatures that impact the global weather pattern and jet stream, National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Lead Meteorologist Van DeWald said.
In general, he said, there’s probably going to be an increased chance for severe weather.
“From experience, a La Niña winter typically gives us maybe an increased chance for severe weather across the Midwest,” DeWald noted. “That’s very vague. That’s about all we can do, as far as you know, we can’t predict there will be a major outbreak in April or May or June.”
Midwesterners need to pay attention to weather, he added.
“We’re sort of in tornado alley and so we can have pretty big tornadoes that are not uncommon. We can get those big F4 and F5 tornadoes that can certainly impact us,” DeWald said. “Pay attention to the weather - it’s pretty easy to do that nowadays.”
Tornadoes are ranked using the Enhanced Fujita or EF Scale, according to the National Weather Service’s website. An EF4 tornado has estimated wind speeds of 166 to 200 miles per hour and an EF5 has wind speeds above 200 miles an hour.
Even an EF0 tornado has estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 miles per hour.
Weather information on TV stations, radio, social media and the internet, DeWald added.
“We’re getting better at forecasting severe weather. We issue outlooks often days in advance for a severe weather outbreak, so it’s usually not a surprise when a big increase in severe weather occurs,” he said.
During the drill, the goal is for everyone to practice their tornado plan, he added.
“We will test all the communication methods to make sure that everything works,” DeWald said.
In Platte County, there are no public shelters, Hofbauer noted.
“What we advise people to do if you live in a mobile home or a home that maybe doesn’t have a lower level or just doesn’t feel safe is to go visit a friend or find somebody ahead of time,” he said.
The sirens are an outdoor warning system, he added.
“There’s a number of severe weather apps that you can get for your phone that will alert you, as well as just a regular old weather radio will give you alerts,” Hofbauer said. “The weather radio provides a siren for in your house so that you can hear it when a tornado warning or thunderstorm warning is issued … that’s your indoor siren.”
Platte County also offers AlertSense, he said.
“If you go to the county’s website … you click on that and you can sign up for weather alerts that will come right to your phone as a text message,” Hofbauer said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.