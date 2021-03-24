WATCH NOW: Tornado drill set Wednesday as peak severe weather season approaches

Tornadoes are ranked using the Enhanced Fujita or EF Scale, according to the National Weather Service’s website. An EF4 tornado has estimated wind speeds of 166 to 200 miles per hour and an EF5 has wind speeds above 200 miles an hour.

Even an EF0 tornado has estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 miles per hour.

Weather information on TV stations, radio, social media and the internet, DeWald added.

“We’re getting better at forecasting severe weather. We issue outlooks often days in advance for a severe weather outbreak, so it’s usually not a surprise when a big increase in severe weather occurs,” he said.

During the drill, the goal is for everyone to practice their tornado plan, he added.

“We will test all the communication methods to make sure that everything works,” DeWald said.

In Platte County, there are no public shelters, Hofbauer noted.

“What we advise people to do if you live in a mobile home or a home that maybe doesn’t have a lower level or just doesn’t feel safe is to go visit a friend or find somebody ahead of time,” he said.

The sirens are an outdoor warning system, he added.