WATCH NOW: Treasurer's Office moves during renovations

The Platte County Treasurer's Office will be closed Thursday to facilitate renovations.
As part of an ongoing effort to renovate and update the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St., the Treasurer's Office will temporarily relocate from its first-floor office to the building's basement.
The office will be closed on Thursday to move downstairs but will open as normal on Friday.
"Wednesday, we will be open 8 to 5 and we will be in our usual spot. And starting Friday, we will be downstairs in the community room working 8 to 5," Treasurer Jenny Reppert said.
The existing L-shaped counter in the office will be replaced with a new one that will stretch completely across the room.
"We're going to get rid of some of that lobby area and make some more room for the clerks," Reppert said.
The furniture and carpeting in the Treasurer's Office are also being replaced, and the space will be repainted.
"We're not going to have 10 different shades of white in my office anymore," Reppert said, laughing. "And we have three different types of carpet in the office — we didn't notice that until we started taking the shelving out."
Once the renovations are done, the Treasurer's Office will close again for a day to move back upstairs. It's hard to say when that will be, though.
The Highway Department and Register of Deeds, Assessor's and Clerk's offices, have each already taken a turn in the basement during renovations of their first floor offices.
Those four departments relocated in August and have moved back into their newly-renovated offices over the last week.
Like the Treasurer's Office, the Highway Department and Deeds Office were completely redone with new carpet, paint and furniture.
Support Local Journalism
The Clerk's and Assessor's offices' renovations were similar, with new carpet, paint and window coverings.
"We got new carpet, we got new paint, new window coverings and then there was a lot of new wiring run through building — a lot of updating for the IT guys," Deputy Assessor Karen Abegglen said.
Abegglen said the furniture was in good condition, though, and will not be replaced. She said the temporary relocation went fairly well.
"The worst part of it was we couldn't see outside. We felt like little moles," Abegglen said, chuckling.
Right now, crews are painting and installing new lighting in the first-floor hallways and outside the Platte County Supervisors Boardroom.
The exterior of the courthouse is getting a facelift as well.
"That's restoration of the building, basically cleaning it," District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said.
There is some cement work, too, that is still ongoing. Currently, the County is waiting for materials to arrive to continue work.
Inside, other renovations have included updates to the building's phone system and technology infrastructure, such as equipment and wiring.
"We're replacing computer network wiring and all that as we go and bringing the technology infrastructure up to this century," Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.
The courthouse replaces computers as necessary, but it's been two or three decades since the whole system was brought up to speed and made uniform.
Once the first-floor work is complete, the plan is to move on up the building.
"They'll get the first floor done first and then they'll go to the second floor," Micek said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.