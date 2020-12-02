WATCH NOW: Treasurer's Office moves during renovations

The Platte County Treasurer's Office will be closed Thursday to facilitate renovations.

As part of an ongoing effort to renovate and update the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St., the Treasurer's Office will temporarily relocate from its first-floor office to the building's basement.

The office will be closed on Thursday to move downstairs but will open as normal on Friday.

"Wednesday, we will be open 8 to 5 and we will be in our usual spot. And starting Friday, we will be downstairs in the community room working 8 to 5," Treasurer Jenny Reppert said.

The existing L-shaped counter in the office will be replaced with a new one that will stretch completely across the room.

"We're going to get rid of some of that lobby area and make some more room for the clerks," Reppert said.

The furniture and carpeting in the Treasurer's Office are also being replaced, and the space will be repainted.