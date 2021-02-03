WATCH NOW: Treasurer's Office prepares for big move

The Platte County Treasurer's Office will be closed on Feb. 11 while its staff moves into newly-remodeled offices.
The Treasurer's Office, normally located near the entrance on the first floor of the courthouse, 2610 14th St., temporarily moved to the basement in December so renovations could begin in the office.
The rest of the courthouse will be open on Feb. 11 with only the Treasurer's Office being closed.
"We'll be focusing on getting ready to open and getting all of the equipment up and making sure it's running before we open up on the 12th at 8 o'clock in the morning, ready for the public," Platte County Treasurer Jenny Reppert said.
"You have more traffic in the beginning and at the end of the month than in the middle of the month."
The entire courthouse will, however, be closed on Feb. 15 for President's Day.
"If you need to call the office and need something done, maybe wait until the 17th or 18th," Reppert said. "We'll have the traffic from the closure on the 11th and the closure on the 15th. …Whenever there's a closure, we're always busy the following day."
Reppert said her office was delayed responding to messages after the move in December and that people should be prepared for that to happen again.
"We were not getting back to them within 24 hours," Reppert said. "If you leave a message, expect it might not be until that Thursday that all of the questions will be answered. If your question did not get answered by Thursday, call us and let us know."
Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the courthouse interior renovations began in July.
"The last time I visited with the contractor, we hoped to have it done no later than June 1," Micek said.
That estimate was given about a month ago, Micek added.
Each of the first-floor county offices has received some combination of new carpet, paint, furniture and window coverings. Less visible are the ongoing updates to the courthouse's phone system and technology infrastructure.
The buffalo heads mounted in the hallways have also been taken down temporarily to facilitate new paint and lighting.
"The buffalos will be staying. Not necessarily in the same place, but they will be staying. Our plan is to also get them cleaned," Micek said.
Since the summer, county offices have been taking turns in the basement while their workspaces get upgraded. The Treasurer's Office is the last big remodel on the first floor of the courthouse.
With renovations on the first floor finishing up, crews are moving up to the second floor to continue their work.
"The major part will be the area where the district court is and that whole hallway and area," Micek said.
On the third floor, Micek said, most of the work will focus on the offices of the election commissioner and county attorney.
Reppert added that she and her staff are looking forward to being back on the first floor and getting back to some sense of normalcy, even during COVID-19.
"We're excited to go back in. It'll be a refreshing look and it'll be like starting a new job again," Reppert said, smiling.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.