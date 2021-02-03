WATCH NOW: Treasurer's Office prepares for big move

The Platte County Treasurer's Office will be closed on Feb. 11 while its staff moves into newly-remodeled offices.

The Treasurer's Office, normally located near the entrance on the first floor of the courthouse, 2610 14th St., temporarily moved to the basement in December so renovations could begin in the office.

The rest of the courthouse will be open on Feb. 11 with only the Treasurer's Office being closed.

"We'll be focusing on getting ready to open and getting all of the equipment up and making sure it's running before we open up on the 12th at 8 o'clock in the morning, ready for the public," Platte County Treasurer Jenny Reppert said.

"You have more traffic in the beginning and at the end of the month than in the middle of the month."

The entire courthouse will, however, be closed on Feb. 15 for President's Day.

"If you need to call the office and need something done, maybe wait until the 17th or 18th," Reppert said. "We'll have the traffic from the closure on the 11th and the closure on the 15th. …Whenever there's a closure, we're always busy the following day."