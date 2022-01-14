WATCH NOW: United Way campaign raises over $800k

The Friedhof Building filled with applause Thursday afternoon as Columbus Area United Way officials and supporters learned the amount raised during the nonprofit’s 80 Years Strong campaign -- $862,400.

“It takes a willingness and dedication in the heart of our community to raise the awareness and education on the importance of the United Way campaign,” outgoing Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) Board President Chad Gonka said during Thursday’s Community Celebration lunch. “And those funds go to direct impact globally in the areas of education, financial stability and health.”

Dollars raised by the United Way’s annual campaign support the organization’s 17 partner agencies. The CAUW services Platte, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Nance and Polk counties.

The general campaign begins with the “Pacesetters,” in which area companies kick off the giving by holding their own mini campaigns for the United Way. The rest of the campaign continues with the Duck Race held in August and wraps up at the end of the year.

Kurt Shevlin, the 2021 general campaign chairman, said the Pacesetters raised over 68% of campaign funds this past year.

Gonka noted the rest of the community’s support. In the campaign, 465 businesses and their employees were contacted, and 273 of those companies took part in fundraising efforts.

“One hundred and sixteen of the participating businesses increased their giving, which is amazing – especially (since) we're going through a lot of a lot of tough times right now,” Gonka said.

Also in 2021, the United Way saw its first Tocqueville donor, which is a donation of $10,000, he added. Out of 329 retired people contacted by mail to contribute, 160 donated. The CAUW also saw significant contributions from Bridgebuilders donors, which are individuals who give at least $500.

“They had 356 donors at the Bridgebuilder level,” Gonka said. “Thirty-five percent of our total dollars raised come from those individuals, so certainly want to thank those builders.”

The United Way also saw 103 Everyday Heroes donors, who are those that make a personal donation of $1 every day for a year – or a donation between $365 and $499.

Gonka added that in 2021, local businesses could take advantage of a new way to get involved in the CAUW’s campaign, by becoming an iPLEDGE member.

“iPLEDGE members pledge a portion of their sales or services during a designated time frame back to the Columbus Area United Way campaign,” Gonka said. “In return for their pledge, Columbus Area United Way highlights and features local businesses and services on their social media platforms.”

CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour noted her feelings in seeing $862,400 raised during the 2021 general campaign.

“Just looking at some of that data and numbers also excites me because I think ‘Oh, there is an opportunity to grow.’ And there's opportunity to make a bigger impact and difference within our community as well,” Freshour said.

The next step, Freshour said, is for the United Way’s partner agencies to submit their applications for funding. Applications will also be due for the nonprofit’s impact grants.

“Every year 4% off of our endowment funds goes back to the community through impact grant dollars and those are available to any nonprofit to apply for…” she said. “It's really seed funds to get something launched or off the ground, to start a new initiative in our community.”

Once applications are submitted, it’s then up to the CAUW Board of Directors to meet with the applicant, interview them, hear a short presentation and then make the final decision.

“As a board of directors, they will determine how those allocations are going to be spent,” Freshour said. “Not only does the partner agencies and impact grants provide an application and information about their program, they are also interviewed in regards to how they're going to use those dollars if they are received and what that impact is going to be made.”

Shevlin told the Telegram after Thursday’s lunch that it was a big moment to reveal how much the 80 Years Strong campaign raised. Along with community support, Shevlin credited the CAUW’s strong leadership of Freshour and Development Director Jo Suess.

“Because of our community, we continue to support 17 different local nonprofits providing over 30 programs and that's tremendous,” Freshour said during the event.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.