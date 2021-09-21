WATCH NOW: Upcoming area walk to help support ALS patients

“It’s for things that you and I take for granted,” she said. “(For example), we can pick up a fork and feed ourselves. But they get to a point where they need help with that.”

Meanwhile, the respite program provides the typical caregiver service, Carter said. But the program can also cover the cost of folks helping with household work like tidying up the family's home, shoveling snow or mowing the lawn, she added.

“We encourage that families engage with us early on in the process because those respite dollars can make a difference immediately,” Carter said. “Because sometimes with respite, you think it’s toward the end of life. But it can be utilized from day one of diagnosis.”

Although there isn’t a cure for the disease, there are several ongoing trials that have shown promise, Sharon said.

ALS starts with muscle fasciculation, which means the muscle twitches until it dies, she said. The disease also affects speech and swallowing.

Sharon said the average onset age for ALS is 58; however, there are some cases in individuals in their 20s or over 75-years-old.