WATCH NOW: Upcoming area walk to help support ALS patients

Columbus resident Sharon Kuncl has seen first hand what a loved one with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) goes through.
Her husband, Larry, was originally diagnosed with ALS in 1996 at the age of 58 before he passed away in 2012 from the disease. Larry's ALS was a slowly moving form of the disease -- most people die two to five years after they’re diagnosed, Sharon said. The disease affected Larry's upper body but he was able to walk until a couple of months before he passed away, she added.
Sharon said through her experience, she knows how important it is to raise awareness about the disease through events like the upcoming ALS in the Heartland’s Norfolk and Columbus Area Walk.
The event – which is a free-will donation - starts with registration at 1 p.m. and the walk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Skyview Lake, 1900 W. Maple Ave. in Norfolk. The event also includes refreshments, games and a silent auction.
Walking is optional but the path is handicapped-accessible for anyone who participates in the event.
The event supports ALS in the Heartland, a nonprofit that helps individuals with ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease -- and their loved ones. ALS in the Heartland isn’t affiliated with a national association as all of its proceeds go to help people in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.
ALS is a motor neuron disease that is related to frontal lobe Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s, Sharon said.
Sharon was previously on the ALS in the Heartland board for 10 years but stepped down in 2016. She still volunteers for the nonprofit, as well as supports Columbus area residents who’ve been diagnosed with the disease.
Sharon said she hopes community members can aid the nonprofit through the upcoming walk.
“There is a strong support system (in ALS in the Heartland),” Sharon said. “People are willing to encourage families.”
ALS in the Heartland Administrative and Events Coordinator Marie Carter said the Columbus community has been an important supporter of the nonprofit. Columbus Community Hospital is the “MVP sponsor” of the upcoming Norfolk and Columbus Area Walk, Carter said.
ALS in the Heartland also holds walks in Grand Island, Omaha and South Sioux City. Additionally, the nonprofit hosts wine and beer tastings and a golf tournament, Carter said.
The money helps the organization offer services that include programs for equipment loan and respite, as well as children’s grants which are at no cost to the patients.
The equipment loan program allows families access to electric wheelchairs, hospital beds or various other items, Carter said.
“It’s for things that you and I take for granted,” she said. “(For example), we can pick up a fork and feed ourselves. But they get to a point where they need help with that.”
Meanwhile, the respite program provides the typical caregiver service, Carter said. But the program can also cover the cost of folks helping with household work like tidying up the family's home, shoveling snow or mowing the lawn, she added.
“We encourage that families engage with us early on in the process because those respite dollars can make a difference immediately,” Carter said. “Because sometimes with respite, you think it’s toward the end of life. But it can be utilized from day one of diagnosis.”
Although there isn’t a cure for the disease, there are several ongoing trials that have shown promise, Sharon said.
ALS starts with muscle fasciculation, which means the muscle twitches until it dies, she said. The disease also affects speech and swallowing.
Sharon said the average onset age for ALS is 58; however, there are some cases in individuals in their 20s or over 75-years-old.
She added around 5-10% of cases are familial, meaning inherited from one part of the family. The rest are sporadic ALS as there is no known reason for why the patient has the disease, Sharon said.
When it comes down to helping individuals with ALS, support is truly important, Sharon said.
She would know as she witnessed that kind of support for her husband. Sharon said Larry’s old friends from Nebraska Public Power District would visit with him or take him out fishing.
“That support is probably one of the best gifts people can do, it’s visiting the ALS patients,” she said.
