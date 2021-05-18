WATCH NOW: Vikings return to sense of normalcy with in-person graduation ceremony

With so much uncertainty happening this past school year, Lakeview High School Principal Steve Borer said he was happy the 2021 graduation was a return to normalcy.

Family, friends and classmates packed inside Lakeview’s gymnasium as 72 students walked across the stage to receive their diploma on Sunday.

Last year, seniors had to wait until the middle of June to graduate, but this time around, the ceremony was back to its normal month.

“We’re very grateful that we were able to have a normal graduation,” Borer said. “We’re ending the year here in a normal fashion. We do not want to go back to the days where we had school closure and doing online learning.”

That sentiment was shared by the class of 2021.

Class Officer President Abigail Lutjelusche said, in her speech, she and her classmates had their share of “ups and downs.” She added even though high school is usually difficult, her class had one of the harder experiences due to COVID-19.