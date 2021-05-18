WATCH NOW: Vikings return to sense of normalcy with in-person graduation ceremony

With so much uncertainty happening this past school year, Lakeview High School Principal Steve Borer said he was happy the 2021 graduation was a return to normalcy.
Family, friends and classmates packed inside Lakeview’s gymnasium as 72 students walked across the stage to receive their diploma on Sunday.
Last year, seniors had to wait until the middle of June to graduate, but this time around, the ceremony was back to its normal month.
“We’re very grateful that we were able to have a normal graduation,” Borer said. “We’re ending the year here in a normal fashion. We do not want to go back to the days where we had school closure and doing online learning.”
That sentiment was shared by the class of 2021.
Class Officer President Abigail Lutjelusche said, in her speech, she and her classmates had their share of “ups and downs.” She added even though high school is usually difficult, her class had one of the harder experiences due to COVID-19.
“No matter where any of us decides to go in life, you have to put in work to get there,” she said. “These past four years have been filled with life-long memories, but there have been days where I couldn’t help but question everything. I can’t count the times where I walked through those two doors and the first thing I heard was a complaint about having to be here.”
Lutjelusche told the Telegram on Monday Lakeview students should consider themselves lucky to have had in-person class this year because the time they have together is short.
"We only get this for so long," Lutjelusche said.
Lutjelusche said when she looks back at her time in high school, she’s going to remember the good times.
“There have been countless trips worth holding onto for a lifetime,” she said. “… Most of all, I will remember who was beside me these past four years. I can only pray that each of you chooses to do the same. That we remember the good of each day. I hope you never forget the people who helped you get to this point.”
Class Treasurer Nathaly Loza said her class dealt with so much adversity that graduation was a chance to celebrate overcoming those obstacles.
"We dealt with bigger situations that no one but us could understand," she said.
Borer said he and the teachers are enthusiastic to see the students move toward the next chapter of their lives.
“It’s always a feeling of satisfaction on our part,” he said. “We get to see those kids graduate and celebrate a special day. They worked hard. They’ve accomplished something that is very important in their lives.
“It’s an exciting time but also a nervous time for them as they transition into their new life. For us, it’s very exciting to see them celebrate their accomplishment.”
This is especially meaningful, said Borer, adding this past year has been “a tough one.”
“(This year) has been one of uncertainty and change – and not just for school but for everyone. All families,” Borer said. “But when I can look back, I can say that I’m proud of our students, teachers and community for really sticking out this year and working together as a community and just getting through a school year as normal as possible. I think we did a good job making our school year as normal as possible for our kiddos.”
Lutjelusche said when she received her diploma it was a surreal experience.
"It didn't feel real in the moment," she said. "But it was also a sense of closure, too, to it so that was really nice."
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.