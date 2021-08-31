WATCH NOW: Village of Duncan celebrates 150 years

Sisters Kalista Hoesing, 13, and Anastin Hoesing, 9, were involved in an unusual corn-on-the-cob eating contest held Saturday during Duncan's 150th Celebration.
Kalista - who couldn't use her hands - was tasked with eating three pieces of corn while Anastin was in charge of holding the corn ears in front of her older sister’s mouth so she could eat it. Although it was a close race, the pair won the contest, beating out five two-person teams. For their efforts, they receive a plaque with a small bronze ear of corn attached to it.
“It was rushed but it was really fun,” Kalista said, of the eating competition. She and Anastin added the win came down to “teamwork.”
Festivities held at Duncan's 150th also included a fun run, 1-mile walk and 5K, co-ed softball tournament, turtle races, talent contest, memorabilia display, pie and ice cream social, bounce houses and face painting, parade, car and tractor shows, beer garden and food vendors. Additionally, music groups Dirty Boots Band, Columbus All-Star Rock and Roll Band, Travelin’ Musicians and Bobby Z and Polka Joy performed. The event was held Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re really excited about it. It’s like we’re making up for lost time,” said Jeff Oppliger, Duncan's 150th Celebration Committee member and Village of Duncan board chairman. “Last year, we couldn’t do any of our events. (But) we held Ribfest (this year) and now our 150th celebration.”
Oppliger said with the numerous activities available, there was something for the whole family. He added it was also a way for folks to reminisce about growing up in Duncan.
“It’s pretty special,” he said.
Duncan's 150th Celebration Committee member Gary Schlesinger said the celebration was a two-day “party," as well as a chance to learn the history of the village.
“It’s a good way to see the memorabilia of the past,” Schlesinger said. “… (Attendees) can see what Duncan was like 150 years ago to where it is now.”
According to a booklet given out at the event, memorabilia included a Nebraska Historical Marker which was dedicated during Duncan’s Centennial Celebration in 1971, the Bicentennial Memorial Marker to commemorate the 200th anniversary of founding America and the Lincoln Highway Marker, which was the nation’s first transcontinental highway.
Duncan's celebration also provided the history of the village's beginnings.
Initially, Swiss settlers farmed land in the Duncan area in 1865. About six years later, the town was founded by Union Pacific Railroad, naming it Jackson. The name was changed to Duncan in 1880. Then, in 1913, the Village of Duncan was incorporated, according to the booklet.
Duncan is also home to former Detroit Lions player Cory Schlesinger, who is the son of Gary and Joan Schlesinger.
Any Nebraska Cornhuskers fan of the 1990s would be familiar with Cory's heroics on the gridiron. The Columbus High School alumnus scored two touchdowns in the 1995 Orange Bowl, which included the game-winner, helping the team secure the national championship. Cory later went on to have a 12-year career in the NFL.
Details like that are reasons to celebrate Duncan’s history, Oppliger said.
“We’re excited to get friends and family together. That’s the main thing. It’s getting people to come back and come celebrate with us,” Oppliger said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.