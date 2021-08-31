WATCH NOW: Village of Duncan celebrates 150 years

“We’re really excited about it. It’s like we’re making up for lost time,” said Jeff Oppliger, Duncan's 150th Celebration Committee member and Village of Duncan board chairman. “Last year, we couldn’t do any of our events. (But) we held Ribfest (this year) and now our 150th celebration.”

Oppliger said with the numerous activities available, there was something for the whole family. He added it was also a way for folks to reminisce about growing up in Duncan.

“It’s pretty special,” he said.

Duncan's 150th Celebration Committee member Gary Schlesinger said the celebration was a two-day “party," as well as a chance to learn the history of the village.

“It’s a good way to see the memorabilia of the past,” Schlesinger said. “… (Attendees) can see what Duncan was like 150 years ago to where it is now.”