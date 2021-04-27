WATCH NOW: Volunteers make 1,000 kolaches ahead of Cattlemen's Ball

Cattlemen’s Ball Food Committee Co-Chairwoman Sheila Hubert said she was happy to see so many people come out and make the kolaches.

“It’s heartwarming,” she said. “There are a lot of good people in this world. … Every family has been touched by cancer, so we are very blessed to have all these volunteers doing all this.”

VanDeWalle agreed.

“It’s been crazy and chaotic but fun,” she said. “It’s fun to see everyone come together.”

VanDeWalle said this hasn’t been the only time she’s made kolaches for an event. She’s previously baked them for a church fundraiser. Her mom would also make some and then sell them during Czech Days in Wilbur.

VanDeWalle has helped with the Cattlemen’s Ball in the past, but she said this is the first time she’s helped “on this level.”

She said she wanted to volunteer because the funds from Cattlemen's Ball will go toward cancer research. Also, this is a chance for her to showcase her family’s recipe for people to enjoy, she added.

“I want to give back and spread the Czech culture,” VanDeWalle said. “It’s important to my family.”