WATCH NOW: Wages up at Loup Power, across Columbus

All Loup Power District employees can expect a 4.25% wage scale increase heading into 2022, significantly more than the 2.8% annual increase the power district has averaged since 2006.

The Loup Board of Directors made a similar wage scale increase in 2009 on the heels of the recession that began in 2008, but otherwise the board has generally approved 1.5% and 2% increases over the last decade or so.

In a letter, included in the packet for the Board's Tuesday morning meeting, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess neatly summed up the reasoning behind the 4.25% wage scale increase.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant shortage of qualified workers," Suess wrote. "This has increased the pressure on employers to keep wages high to retain good employees, as well as find new employees."

The letter also mentioned that Loup surveyed eight other public power districts in Nebraska, which are considering wage increases between 2.5% and 5.4%.

During the meeting, Suess noted that Loup isn't alone in considering sizeable pay scale increases in Columbus, either. Suess said Columbus area businesses are looking at wage increases ranging from 2.5% to 4%.

"The City of Columbus is looking at 5% this next year and Columbus Public Schools (is looking at) 3.5%," Suess said. "Not included is how many … (local employers) gave people bonuses, salary increases during the year in 2021 to keep employees. We're aware of a number of places that went to $1 or $2 an hour increases just to keep employees and made massive differences to shift differentials."

Compared to other public power districts, Loup offers one of the lowest wages, but one of the highest-value benefits packages. When combined, the value of Loup's hourly wage and benefits is one of the highest among its peers. That's all based on the wages and benefits for the journeyman-lineman position.

As Subdivision 5 Director Chris Langemeier pointed out during the meeting, journeymen-linemen are skilled workers that make up the backbone of any power district's workforce. Without them, nothing else can function. They usually make up about a third of Loup's payroll.

Usually, Suess said, Loup has looked to the consumer price index (CPI) to guide wage scale changes. The CPI measures the changing cost of household goods and services. It can be used to track and adjust the real value of wages, salaries and pensions.

From August 2020 to August 2021, Suess said, the CPI increased 5.3% in cities across the United States and 5.7% in Midwestern cities.

"That's the largest increase we've seen since I've been here," Suess said.

Around the country, journeyman-lineman wages have increased faster than the CPI, historically. But, Suess indicated a reluctance to let the CPI alone dictate Loup's wage scale increase for 2022.

"I think that the CPI might try to correct itself to some degree over the next several months. I'm hopeful that it will," Suess said. "... But, because of where the CPI is at, I'm proposing a move of the wage scale up 4.25% across the board."

Suess stressed that the wage increases should not affect Loup's retail power rates for 2022.

"I've said this 100 times over the last 15 years," Subdivision 4 Director and Board Secretary Robert Cerv said. "Our employees are the most important product we have and if it takes more to keep what we feel are the best employees, so be it."

Of the Board's 10 directors, eight were present at the Tuesday meeting: Langemeier, Cerv, Ross Knott, Alan Drozd, Steve Heesacker, Dick Tooley, Rich Aerni and Mike Fleming. Only directors Jim Donoghue and Larry Zach were absent, but those who were present all voted in favor of the wage increase.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.