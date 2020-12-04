WATCH NOW: Weather outlook impact on coming season

Producers may want to prepare for another dry season ahead.
On Thursday, Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher joined the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee on Zoom to talk about weather predictions for the coming year and how certain developments could affect agricultural production in the area.
"Weather affects everyone. It affects our ag community," committee Chairman and Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President of Agriculture and Commercial Lending Brad Christensen said at the beginning of the call.
Committee members said attendance at Dutcher's presentations have been very good in the past, and this time was no different, with more than 40 people joining Thursday's Zoom call.
During Dutcher's presentation for the Agribusiness Committee last year, he predicted the strong drought conditions that impacted many local producers over the summer. Those conditions are on track to repeat.
"Generally, we repeat the same types of patterns over the second year, and they tend to be more intense if the event carries on all the way through a second full year," Dutcher said during Thursday's call.
Of course, climatology is not an exact science. Dutcher looks at past patterns to predict what may happen in the future.
Analysis of historical data, though, would indicate that unless there is a lot more precipitation in the next few months, producers can expect another drought.
"In terms of winter precipitation, the reality is that unless there's an unbelievably nasty winter with a lot of precipitation, we're not going to see a lot of changes to drought monitor," Dutcher said.
People may not want to see those conditions during calving season, Dutcher said, but they could herald better spring and summer conditions.
If there isn't a lot of precipitation over the winter months, Dutcher said there won't be substantial enough moisture to turn things around unless there is some pretty serious precipitation in June.
"What we need to hope for is that we return to an aggressive precipitation pattern next spring, particularly after we get planting done," Dutcher said.
The state experienced a loss of soil moisture during the fall, and because that moisture doesn't penetrate deep into the ground, Dutcher said it's important to make up that loss.
"Those deficits are running anywhere from 2 to 4 inches," Dutcher said. "If we're carrying a 4-inch deficit into next spring and don't make that up and we have normal moisture next spring and next summer, we're probably already looking at 10% yield reduction."
People interested in following Dutcher's projections as the months progress can look out for his articles online at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska State Climate Office website, nsco.unl.edu/articles.
Christensen thanked Dutcher for his time at the end of the presentation.
"I know we've had a very challenging 2020, and it looks like 2021 is going to start off the same. But, I want to thank everyone for their involvement all year," Christensen said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
