WATCH NOW: Weather outlook impact on coming season

Analysis of historical data, though, would indicate that unless there is a lot more precipitation in the next few months, producers can expect another drought.

"In terms of winter precipitation, the reality is that unless there's an unbelievably nasty winter with a lot of precipitation, we're not going to see a lot of changes to drought monitor," Dutcher said.

People may not want to see those conditions during calving season, Dutcher said, but they could herald better spring and summer conditions.

If there isn't a lot of precipitation over the winter months, Dutcher said there won't be substantial enough moisture to turn things around unless there is some pretty serious precipitation in June.

"What we need to hope for is that we return to an aggressive precipitation pattern next spring, particularly after we get planting done," Dutcher said.

The state experienced a loss of soil moisture during the fall, and because that moisture doesn't penetrate deep into the ground, Dutcher said it's important to make up that loss.